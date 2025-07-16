How to Set Up Futures Preferences





When trading futures on MEXC, you can customize your futures trading experience by setting futures preferences based on your personal usage habits. You can refer to the specific steps in this article to change your settings.









① Access the MEXC official website, click on [Futures], and then select either [USDT-M Perpetual Futures] or [Coin-M Perpetual Futures].









② Enter the futures trading page and click on the settings button in the top right corner of the page.









③ After entering the Preferences page, you can customize features such as position mode, leverage mode, Price Protection, and Flash Trading under the General settings.









Position Mode: This can be set as hedge mode or one-way mode. In hedge mode, users can hold both long and short positions for the same futures pair simultaneously. In one-way mode, users can only hold positions in a single direction for the same futures pair.





Leverage Mode: This can be set to simple mode or advanced mode. In simple mode, both long and short positions use the same leverage and margin settings. In advanced mode, long and short positions can have different leverage and margin settings.





Price Protection: When Price Protection is enabled, if your TP/SL (trigger order) reaches the trigger price, and the price spread between the last price and the fair price exceeds the set threshold for that futures, the TP/SL (trigger order) will be rejected. Please note that Price Protection only takes effect after it is enabled, and it does not apply to past orders that were placed before it was enabled.





Flash Trading: After enabling Flash Trading, you can simply input the quantity and click on [Market Buy] or [Market Sell] to execute your order quickly.









In addition to these customizable features, you can also perform simple feature settings such as theme settings and rise/fall settings, as well as enabling advanced TP/SL, order confirmation window, and unfilled market order pop-up.





① On the MEXC App's homepage, tap on [Futures] at the bottom.









② Tap on [...] next to the trading pair.









③ Tap on [Preferences].









④ On the Settings page, you can set position mode, leverage mode, trading section position, notification, and confirmation. For the description of position mode and leverage mode, please refer to the "On the Website" section.









Trading Section Position: This gives you the option to place the trading section on the left or right.





Notification: This refers to the notification alerts from the MEXC App. When enabled, you will receive notification alerts from the MEXC App. When disabled, you will not receive notification alerts from the MEXC App.





Confirmation: This includes double confirmations for placing orders, canceling all orders, canceling individual orders, as well as Price Protection and partially filled market order alert. You can enable or disable relevant confirmations based on your specific needs.





Disclaimer: This information does not constitute investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultancy, or any other related advice, nor is it advice to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the associated risks and invest cautiously. All user investment activities are independent from this platform.



