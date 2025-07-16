How to Use the Official MEXC Verification Channel





The MEXC platform has launched an official verification channel feature to prevent users from falling victim to phishing scams online. If you come across MEXC-related social media accounts online, you can use the official verification feature to check and confirm whether the account is official.













Open the official MEXC website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and click on [MEXC Verify] under [User Support] to access the verification page.









Enter the social media account ID you saw into the input box, and click the search [🔍] button.









If the social media account is confirmed to be official, a green verified pop-up will appear, listing other social media accounts with the same ID. For example, searching for @MEXC_TR would result in the following, as shown in the image.









If the social media account is confirmed to not be official, a red unverified pop-up will appear. For example, searching for @MEXC_Fans would result in the following, as shown in the image. At this point, you should be cautious and avoid clicking on any related links they post to prevent potential asset loss.













1) Open the MEXC App and click on the quick button [More].





2) Select [MEXC Verify] under [Support].





3) Enter the social media account ID you saw into the input box, and click the search [🔍] button.





4) If the social media account is confirmed to be official, a green verified pop-up will appear, listing other social media accounts with the same ID. For example, searching for @MEXC_TR would result in the following, as shown in the image.





5) If the social media account is confirmed to not be official, a red unverified pop-up will appear. For example, searching for @MEXC_Fans would result in the following, as shown in the image. At this point, you should be cautious and avoid clicking on any related links they post to prevent potential asset loss.













MEXC's official verification methods can accurately determine whether the account ID you provide is an official account. However, some phishing scammers on the internet may include correct official account ID information in the profiles of phishing accounts. Therefore, when verifying whether a social media account is official, make sure you copy the account ID.





Let's use a Telegram account as an example. As shown in the image below, this is an official MEXC account, and the account ID, or username, is @Yui_MEXC. Users are advised to use the copy button to copy the account ID directly rather than manually entering it to avoid phishing accounts.









MEXC has established numerous multilingual communities to help users connect with MEXC and stay informed about the latest news and events. You can read the article " Join the MEXC Communities " to join the relevant groups. Alternatively, you can visit the bottom of the MEXC website homepage, select the community you wish to join, and click the corresponding channel icon.







