KernelDAO: A ReStaking Pioneer Driving Capital Efficiency in Web3





MEXC is pleased to announce the official listing of KERNEL for both Spot and Futures trading on April 14, 2025. The detailed schedule is as follows:





KERNEL/USDT Spot Trading : April 14, 2025, 12:00 (UTC) : April 14, 2025, 12:00 (UTC)

KERNELUSDC Futures Trading: April 14, 2025, 12:20 (UTC) : April 14, 2025, 12:20 (UTC)





Deposits for the KERNEL token are now available on MEXC. Users may deposit their KERNEL tokens in advance in preparation for trading.





KERNEL Airdrop+event on MEXC. Complete deposit and trading tasks to share in a 135,000 USDT prize pool. Additionally, we invite you to participate in theevent on MEXC. Complete deposit and trading tasks to share in aprize pool.









KernelDAO is a pioneering restaking protocol that is reshaping the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem. By unlocking shared security and generating additional yield opportunities, KernelDAO significantly enhances capital efficiency while delivering cost-effective security for decentralized networks.





To date, KernelDAO has been deployed across more than 10 blockchain ecosystems, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and Optimism, with total value locked (TVL) exceeding $2 billion—a figure that continues to rise steadily.





KernelDAO's infrastructure is built around three core products:





Kernel: The leading restaking infrastructure on BNB Chain, which surpassed $660 million in TVL within just three months of launch, maintaining an average monthly growth rate of 40%.

Kelp LRT: The second-largest liquid restaking token (LRT) protocol in the Ethereum ecosystem, with over 600,000 ETH staked to date.

Gain: A tokenized rewards solution designed to help users maximize earning potential and seamlessly access top-tier airdrops. Thanks to its intuitive rewards model, Gain's market cap has achieved over $120 million in organic growth.





By empowering stakers, developers, and protocols, KernelDAO is committed to advancing the next generation of restaking innovations. Its broader mission is to create inclusive access to emerging technologies and to serve as a foundational pillar for securing decentralized economies.









The KERNEL token functions as the unified governance asset across the Kernel, Kelp LRT, and Gain ecosystems, playing a foundational and integrative role throughout the KernelDAO protocol suite.





The total supply of KERNEL is capped at 1 billion tokens, with an initial circulating supply of 162,317,496 KERNEL, representing 16.23% of the total issuance at launch.





KernelDAO employs a community-first token distribution framework, designed to align with its core principles of decentralized governance, sustainable ecosystem development, long-term value creation, and equitable allocation. As outlined in the official whitepaper, the token distribution strategy is structured as follows:

Users and Community (55%) 10% allocated to the Season 1 airdrop 5% each for Seasons 2 and 3 35% reserved for long-term community rewards, gradually unlocked over time Team (20%) Subject to a 30-month vesting period No tokens allocated at launch Private Sale (20%) —— Ecosystem Fund (5%) ——













The KERNEL token plays an essential and integrated role across the Kernel and Kelp ecosystems. Its primary utilities include the following:





1) Shared Security via Kernel KERNEL can be staked by users to provide economic security for decentralized applications built on the Kernel platform, contributing to the robustness and reliability of the ecosystem.





2) Slashing Insurance Mechanism Staked KERNEL tokens act as insurance against slashing incidents involving rsETH and other protocol participants. In return, stakers may receive a portion of the protocol’s reward distribution. Additionally, these staked tokens help underwrite slashing events that may occur on the Kernel platform itself, offering an added layer of risk mitigation while incentivizing participation through reward sharing.





3) Governance Participation

Kernel Platform Governance : KERNEL holders are entitled to vote on key governance matters, including protocol fees, slashing conditions, and other platform-related parameters.

Governance of Kelp LRT and Gain: Token holders may participate in governance decisions across the broader ecosystem, including the selection and rebalancing of Actively Validated Services (AVS), operator proposals, and other strategic initiatives.





In essence, KERNEL serves as both the governance backbone and a mechanism for enhancing economic security within the Kernel and Kelp ecosystems, positioning it as a critical component of long-term decentralized infrastructure development.









In 2024, KernelDAO successfully secured $10 million in strategic funding, led by prominent institutional investors including Binance Labs, Laser Digital, SCB Limited, and Hypersphere Ventures.





Additionally, KernelDAO launched a $40 million strategic ecosystem fund with support from key investment partners such as Laser Digital, SCB Limited, Hypersphere Ventures, and Cypher Capital. This fund is dedicated to accelerating the development of over 45 innovative projects that will integrate Kernel’s restaking infrastructure, further enhancing KERNEL’s utility and expanding its footprint within the BNB Chain ecosystem.









KernelDAO is strategically positioned to capitalize on a range of emerging market opportunities, including:





Delivering liquidity restaking solutions for Ethereum and other leading blockchain assets;

Establishing robust restaking infrastructure across Layer-1 ecosystems such as BNB Chain, with plans to expand into additional blockchain networks;

Facilitating the convergence of DeFi, CeFi, and traditional finance through the development of tokenized DeFi, CeDeFi, and Real World Asset (RWA) integration.





Through the continuous development of resilient, innovative products and infrastructure, KernelDAO is committed to reshaping the DeFi landscape and generating sustainable long-term value for its ecosystem participants.









If you're looking for a trading platform that offers high liquidity, low fees, flexible leverage, and a secure, seamless user experience, MEXC is your ideal choice. MEXC will be the first exchange to list KERNEL token for both Spot and Futures trading. Follow these three simple steps to start trading KERNEL on MEXC:





1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or official website

2) Enter "KERNEL" in the search bar and select either the Spot or Futures trading pair;

3) Choose your order type, enter the quantity and price, and place your order.









Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.