Kickstarter and Launchpool Events Coefficient Rules Updated and Upgraded!





The Kickstarter and Launchpool events are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. To encourage active participation and increase rewards, MEXC has adjusted the level reward coefficient rules for Kickstarter and Launchpool events. The adjustments are as follows:





Before Adjustment: The more MX committed in the event, the higher the corresponding commitment coefficient, and the greater the share of the rewards.

After Adjustment: The more valid users invited to the event, the higher the corresponding commitment coefficient, and the greater the share of the rewards.





The details of the levels and coefficients corresponding to different numbers of invited valid users are shown in the table below:

Level Requirements (MX Holdings) Coefficient V1 Hold 25 MX for 24H straight x1 V2 Invite 1 valid user x1.5 V3 Invite 2 valid users x1.55 V4 Invite 3 valid users x1.6 V5 Invite 4 valid users x1.65 V6 Invite 5 valid users x1.7 V7 Invite 6 valid users x1.75









As mentioned above, with the adjustment of the level coefficient rules for Kickstarter and Launchpool events, the more valid users you invite, the higher the corresponding commitment coefficient, and the greater your share of the rewards. Let's illustrate this with a simple example.





Assume that currently, users A and B each hold 1,000 MX for 24 hours and want to participate in Kickstarter events. User A did not invite any valid users, so the corresponding factor is 1. User B invited 1 valid user, so the corresponding factor is 1.5. Therefore:

User A's reward = 1,000 * 1 /( 1,000 * 1 + 1,000 * 1.5 )

User B's reward = 1,000 * 1.5 /( 1,000 * 1 + 1,000 * 1.5 )









1) A valid user is defined as a user who, after registration, accumulates a deposit amount of no less than 100 USDT within 7 days after completing their first deposit and has conducted at least one futures trade (regardless of amount).





2) Deposit activities do not include internal transfers. On-chain deposits, P2P transactions, and fiat purchases all count as deposit activities.





3) The system will take a snapshot of the number of valid invited users(valid for 30 days) and update the level the following day. Users can check their account level coefficient on the event page.









Kickstarter and Launchpool events are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. As long as your spot MX holdings are ≥ 25 MX, you can participate in all ongoing airdrop events with a single click on the event page. You can also learn about the detailed participation methods by reading " How to Participate in Kickstarter? " and " What is Launchpool? ". During Kickstarter and Launchpool events, your MX will not be locked, and you can continue to use your MX tokens.





Please note that if your holdings are less than 25 MX, it will affect your participation in subsequent Kickstarter and Launchpool events. Therefore, ensure that your spot account has a minimum balance of ≥ 25 MX by 15:59 (UTC) on the day before the start of the commitment period to qualify for the events. After the events end, the airdrop will be distributed to your spot account.





MEXC conducts over 120 airdrop activities each month, with a cumulative APY of up to 66.5%. MX airdrop returns are the highest in the world, helping users earn more profit. In addition, if you have held MX tokens for a long time, you have likely earned considerable returns from the token's price increase. Compared to the price of 2.6 USDT at the beginning of the year, MX has appreciated approximately 53.1% to date.





Holding MX tokens not only allows you to benefit from the token's price appreciation but also provides you with monthly free airdrop benefits, giving you the opportunity to acquire popular project tokens at no cost. Trade MX tokens on MEXC now and enjoy the industry's lowest trading fees . If you are a Maker, you can even enjoy 0 trading fees. We look forward to you becoming a part of the MX Holder community!



