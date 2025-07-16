KiloEx: From Seamless Trading to Mechanism Innovation, Redefining Perp DEX





KiloEx is a decentralized exchange (Perp DEX) focused on perpetual contract trading. It aims to provide users with a convenient and efficient trading experience while enhancing transaction stability and reliability through mechanism innovation. KiloEx supports multiple blockchains, including BNB Chain, opBNB, Manta, Taiko, and Base.





KiloEx utilizes funding rate differentials to anchor perpetual contract prices to spot prices, ensuring price stability. When trading on the KiloEx platform, users can enjoy the following advantages:





No need for native gas tokens : Supports gas fee payments with USDT or USDC, eliminating the need for additional conversions.

Gas-free transactions with a smooth experience : No cumbersome signature processes, ensuring a user-friendly trading experience.

Efficient execution, comparable to CEXs: Optimized technology enhances trading speed and interaction efficiency.





According to official data, KiloEx’s total trading volume has exceeded $36 billion, with open interest surpassing $8 million (including a 24-hour open interest of nearly $1.3 million). The platform has nearly 8 million users, and its Telegram community has grown to over 1 million members.













KiloEx offers a fully decentralized perpetual contract protocol, supporting leverage trading of up to 125x for over 70 crypto assets, including BTC, ETH, memecoins, DeFi tokens, AI-related assets, and forex trading pairs. With its unique Vault liquidity pool model, KiloEx enhances liquidity efficiency and ensures stable returns.





KiloEx replaces the traditional order book model with an innovative dual-pool system. This allows users to trade directly with liquidity pools in real time. It also eliminates slippage and mitigates liquidity risks caused by one-sided market movements.









Fee Sharing: 30% of user trading fees are allocated to the Vault, while the remaining portion is used for rebates and ecosystem growth.

Staking Rewards: Base pool stakers receive a share of trading fees, while the long-term accumulation of the Buffer pool ensures competitive returns, even during bear markets, outperforming mainstream yield aggregators.





By locking rebate revenues through smart contracts, KiloEx attracts a wide network of partners, driving exponential user growth for the platform.









KiloEx features a simplified trading interface tailored for beginners. It hides complex parameters and enables position opening and closing in just three steps. In cases of liquidation risk, a partial liquidation mechanism is implemented to prevent users from losing their entire principal.













Hybrid Vault allows users to provide liquidity in multiple asset types, optimizing the capital structure while generating real and substantial returns for LSTs and other mainstream assets. The Hybrid Vault consists of two parts: USDT makes up half of the total Vault value, while the other half comprises non-USDT assets. This high yield comes from the trading fees contributed by users within the Vault model.









KiloEx supports multiple blockchains, including BNB Chain, opBNB, Manta, Taiko, and Base. With a built-in cross-chain bridge, users can seamlessly switch between networks. In the future, KiloEx plans to expand to other public chains, such as Solana.









"KiloEx: Building a Decentralized Trading Platform with an Innovative Token Economy". KILO is the native token of the KiloEx platform, with a total supply of 1 billion. It grants users multiple benefits, including participation in platform governance, trading fee sharing, and staking rewards. For more details on KiloEx’s tokenomics, refer to





