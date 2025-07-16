List of Supported and Restricted Countries on MEXC

MEXC is committed to providing users with a convenient, efficient, and secure trading platform to empower global crypto enthusiasts in exploring the world of digital assets. At the same time, MEXC adheres to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and takes a responsible approach to fulfilling its commitment to users while actively contributing to the sustainable development of the blockchain industry.





You can review our User Agreement to check the current list of restricted countries/regions and confirm whether your area supports the use of MEXC services.









Currently, MEXC does not provide services to or accept sign-in and trading applications from the following countries/regions:





Canada, Cuba, Hong Kong, Iran, Mainland China, North Korea, Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine (including Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Sevastopol), Singapore, Sudan, and the United States (collectively, the "Prohibited Countries/Regions").





For clarity, the list of prohibited countries/regions is not exhaustive. MEXC reserves the right to modify this list at any time at its sole discretion and based on legal and compliance considerations.













iOS: Japan, India, the United Kingdom, South Korea

Android: Japan, India, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, South Korea





All other countries/regions can access the iOS or Android version of the App normally. You can visit the official MEXC website to download the App.









MEXC official website domains:





Presently, users in Turkey, Indonesia, and Malaysia may only access the platform via mexc.fm , while users in India are limited to mexc.co . Users in all other countries and regions may access the platform through either website.





Please note that MEXC's list of available and restricted countries/regions is influenced by multiple factors and is subject to change and continuous adjustment. (Last updated: June 27, 2025)



