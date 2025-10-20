Mastering MEXC Futures Data Analysis: Make Every Trade Data-Driven

In the cryptocurrency futures market, successful trading is not simply about observing candlestick movements. Candlestick charts reflect historical and current price action, but the market's underlying drivers, such as capital flows, sentiment shifts, and the clash between long and short positions, are hidden within the data. Professional traders know how to look beyond price patterns and use data analysis to uncover the market’s real intentions. MEXC recognizes the importance of data and provides users with a powerful Futures Big Data center.





This article will help you understand how to interpret these data indicators so that each trading decision is grounded in reliable data. Futures Data represents market sentiment and fund movements, both of which can influence market trends and serve as key references for Futures trading. It is therefore essential to understand what these data indicators mean and how to interpret them to support informed investment decisions.





On MEXC, you can access four key types of Futures Data:

1) Platform's Long-Short Position Holders Ratio

2) Platform's Active Buys and Sells

3) Elite Account Long-Short Position Holding Ratio

4) Elite Account Long-Short Position Holders Ratio













The Platform Long-Short Position Holders Ratio refers to the ratio between the number of users holding long positions and those holding short positions on MEXC.





Using data from 08:00 (UTC) on August 25, 2025 as an example, long position holders accounted for 75.69%, short position holders for 24.30%, resulting in a long-to-short ratio of 3.11.













Platform Active Buys and Sells refers to the ratio of active buy and sell orders within a given time period, primarily tracking the number of short-term trades executed over a one-hour interval. As shown in the chart below, users can clearly see the hourly number of active buy and sell orders on MEXC, as well as the ratio between them.













The Elite Account Long-Short Position Holding Ratio refers to the ratio between the number of long and short positions held by elite accounts trading on MEXC.





Using the data from 08:00 (UTC) on August 25, 2025 as an example, the proportion of long positions was 72.77%, and short positions accounted for 27.12%, resulting in a long-to-short ratio of 2.68, indicating that the number of long positions was 2.68 times that of short positions.













The Elite Account Long-Short Position Holders Ratio refers to the ratio between the number of elite accounts holding long positions and those holding short positions on MEXC.





Using the data from 08:00 (UTC) on August 25, 2025 as an example, long position holders accounted for 76.09%, while short position holders accounted for 23.90%, resulting in a long-to-short ratio of 3.18, indicating that the number of accounts holding long positions was 3.18 times that of those holding short positions.









In cryptocurrency futures trading, every long position must be matched by an equivalent short position, meaning the total notional value of long and short positions is always maintained at a 1:1 ratio. For example, if one user opens a 10 BTC long position, there must be one or more counterparties holding a total of 10 BTC in short positions for the trade to occur.





When the total notional value is fixed, if the Long-Short Position Holding Ratio and the Long-Short Position Holders Ratio both lean toward longs, it indicates that more users are holding long positions, but with smaller average position sizes, suggesting that retail traders are generally bullish. Conversely, if there are fewer short-position holders but with larger average position sizes, it implies that larger traders make up a higher proportion and are leaning bearish.





In essence, these two ratios reflect the sentiment divergence between retail and institutional participants. The greater the ratio difference, the wider the sentiment gap. Typically, large traders have more professional strategies and broader access to market information, making their positioning patterns an important market reference.









The statistics for active buys and sells are based on one-hour trading data and reflect short-term fluctuations in market sentiment. When the volume of active buy orders exceeds that of sell orders, it indicates stronger short-term bullish sentiment in the market. Conversely, when the volume of active sell orders is higher, it suggests increased short-term bearish sentiment, with a larger number of users taking short positions.









On the MEXC website homepage, click the Futures menu on the top navigation bar and go to Futures Overview.









Scroll down and find Futures Big Data, then click View More.









On the right side of the page, you can select a Futures trading pair to view detailed data. MEXC currently supports data queries for major USDT-M Perpetual Futures such as BTCUSDT ETHUSDT , and others.









Please note that the above data and analysis are provided for analytical reference only. In actual market conditions, trading behavior is influenced by multiple factors, and the long-short position ratios may not always accurately reflect the true distribution of retail and institutional positions or their underlying trading intentions.





Assume that BTC is experiencing a rapid upward movement. Upon reviewing the MEXC Futures Big Data center, the following indicators are observed:





Open Interest: Increases steadily alongside the price rise, indicating that the trend remains supported by new capital inflows and sustained market participation.

Long-Short Position Holders Ratio: Reaches a recent high of 4:1, showing that retail traders are overwhelmingly bullish. This level of optimism suggests growing market greed and serves as a potential warning signal.

Elite Account Long-Short Position Holding Ratio: Shifts from being long-biased to a more balanced or slightly short position structure. This change implies that large or professional traders are becoming more cautious and may be gradually establishing short exposure.

Funding Rate: Remains at a persistently high positive level across multiple periods, reflecting an overheated long market where the cost of holding leveraged long positions continues to rise, thereby increasing the probability of a pullback.





Taken together, these indicators suggest that although the ongoing upward trend appears stable, underlying risks are emerging. The market is being driven largely by retail traders acting on FOMO sentiment, while institutional participants are scaling back exposure. This combination often signals the later stage of an uptrend.





Trading Strategy: Based on the data above, it would be advisable to refrain from entering new long positions. Traders holding existing long positions should consider taking profits gradually or adjusting stop-loss levels upward to protect gains. Aggressive traders may also begin to identify potential reversal formations on the chart and plan short positions accordingly.





Candlestick charts tell us what is happening in the market, while Futures data reveals why it is happening. Mastering the analysis of MEXC Futures Data enables traders to evolve from simple price followers into strategic decision-makers who understand the underlying forces driving market movement. By integrating key metrics such as open interest, long-short ratios, funding rates, and liquidation data into your technical analysis framework, every position entry and exit can become a rational, data-based decision rather than one driven by emotion. This data-informed approach provides a competitive edge in the highly dynamic Futures market.





Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.



