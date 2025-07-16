Meme Frenzy and the TON Gaming Storm: Opening a New Arena for User Traffic

Over the past week, the ETH mainnet has seen an exceptionally active on-chain market. The Federal Reserve's signals of interest rate cuts have further fueled the on-chain market, sparking a new wave of growth frenzy.





Frequent price movements in meme tokens (meme coins) have become the norm, especially during weekends when the market enters a period of intense activity, with multiple waves of strong market surges occurring in a single day. Along with these waves of market peaks, gas fees on the mainnet have also soared, at one point reaching around 70 Gwei.





Amid this market flood, TON mini-games have also emerged as a standout. With their low entry barriers, diverse game mechanics, and excellent user experience, they have quickly attracted a large number of users. The rise of TON mini-games has not only provided users with more diverse entertainment options but has also injected new vitality into the thriving development of the blockchain ecosystem.









Since 2024, the meme market has continued its strong growth momentum, showing enormous potential. Although market volatility has increased, the overall performance remains impressive. According to the latest data from CoinGecko, the average return rate of the meme coin sector in the second quarter reached an astounding 789.3%. While slightly lower than the 1,312.6% of the first quarter, it still significantly outpaces other cryptocurrency categories.





It is worth noting that despite the market's overall strong performance, differentiation among meme coins has become increasingly evident. The on-chain market is witnessing a fierce "territorial battle," with various innovative concepts springing up rapidly. From the Dogecoin founder's pet dog to Elon Musk's "Mars City" project to the cross-sector integration of Trump silver coins, new ideas are emerging constantly.





As market trends evolve, the meme market has moved beyond the initial "concept discovery" phase and has entered a more refined era of "angle competition." Recently, the intense battle between Neiro and NEIRO has just ended; Musk's proposed "Mars City" concept quickly became the focus of market attention, spawning several high-potential projects like $TERMINUS, $BAR, and $THOG. Ethereum has also once again launched a production line for Doge meme tokens, giving birth to new members such as $HANA, $ESTEE, $ESTI, $GOU, and $EDOGE.





The subtle differences in the letters of these project names symbolize the market's segmentation and fierce competition, vividly showcasing the meme market's flourishing landscape, where hundreds of different projects contend, each with its own strengths.









Since the beginning of 2024, the market value of the Web3 gaming sector has shrunk by 33%, facing greater challenges compared to other crypto asset sectors. However, Web3 games remain a significant player, accounting for 30% of all dApp activities, with 2.1 million daily active wallets.





Notably, the TON ecosystem has emerged strongly against this backdrop, becoming a new driving force in the Web3 gaming space. TON has leveraged its seamless integration with Telegram to build an extensive social network.





As of now, Telegram has 950 million monthly active users, providing a broad space for viral marketing through social networks. The TON ecosystem has skillfully tapped into the powerful influence of Telegram's network, fostering multiple projects with a user base in the tens of millions, with gaming-related projects occupying a significant 60% share. Projects like Notcoin have expanded the imagination of the space, Hamster Kombat has stood out in traffic competition, and Catizen has showcased a more refined development path. These projects not only highlight the vitality of the TON ecosystem but also represent the future direction of development: moving away from a single interaction model and establishing a positive cash flow cycle from the very start.





In this context, MEXC keeps pace with the market, creating a dedicated TON section and launching several selected tokens such as $NOT, $CATI, and $HMSTR, providing investors with convenient and efficient trading channels.









