MEXC Daily Highlights (July 10) | Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High, ETF Inflows Surge Amid Global Macro and Regulatory Shifts





According to MEXC data, Bitcoin rose to 111,999.79 USDT and is now reported at 111,037.99 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 1.87%









MEXC platform USDT standard perpetual contract trading volume of the top ten heat map









BTCUSDT , ETHUSDT , SUIUSDT , SOLUSDT , and PEPEUSDT rank in the top five. For more information about Bitcoin prices and macroeconomics, please click [MEXC Market] to view.













According to ChainCatcher , Coinglass data shows that Bitcoin rallied to $111,999 early this morning, reaching a new historical high. In the past 12 hours, the entire network was liquidated at $448 million, with long positions liquidated at $43.55 million and short positions liquidated at $404 million.









According to Odaily Planet Daily, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 718 BTC worth about $78.23 million today. Among them, iShares had a net inflow of 613 BTC, holding a total of 700,920 BTC worth about $76.33 billion. There were 9 ETFs, with a net inflow of 11,803 ETH worth about $31.25 million. iShares had a net inflow of 9,684 ETH, holding a total of 1,836,453 ETH worth about $4.86 billion.













US President Trump has successively posted letters on the social media platform "Real Social" to the leaders of 8 countries regarding the imposition of tariffs , including Brazil, Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Iraq, Libya, and Sri Lanka. Among them, Trump stated that Brazil will be subject to a 50% tariff, Libya, Iraq, Algeria, and Sri Lanka will be subject to a 30% tariff, Brunei and Moldova will have a tax rate of 25%, and the Philippines will have a tax rate of 20%. The new tax rate will take effect from August 1st. So far, Trump has sent tariff letters to 22 countries.









According to Jinshi Data, CME 's "Fed Watch" shows that the probability of the Fed maintaining interest rates unchanged in July is 93.3%, and the probability of cutting interest rates by 25 basis points is 6.7%.

The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 31.1%, the probability of a cumulative rate cut of 25 basis points is 64.4%, and the probability of a cumulative rate cut of 50 basis points is 4.5%.









According to ChainCatcher, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed approval of the physical redemption method of BlackRock's spot Ethereum ETF













Analyst Rekt Capital, based on the historical halving cycle, believes that the current Bitcoin bull market may peak between September and October 2025. Analyst Jelle has also developed corresponding trading strategies, gradually reducing positions and planning to fully exit the market before October, indicating that some institutions have already laid out their exit timing in advance.









According to Odaily Planet Daily, trader Eugene stated that although Bitcoin has reached a new high, it has not yet completely emerged from the risk zone. The real acceleration signal needs to wait for the price to directly break through the $115,000 with high trading volume.













Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure NEXBRIDGE and NEXPLACE completed $8 million Series A financing, led by Fulgur Ventures . It is reported that NEXBRIDGE and NEXPLACE currently operate as independent entities, but have the same shareowner group and strategic roadmap, and plan to merge into a Holding Company after completing the necessary corporate and judicial steps.









DeFi asset management protocol Velvet Capital announced the completion of a $3.70 million financing, with participation from YZi Labs, Blockchain Founders Fund, FunFair Ventures, Selini Capital, Mucker Capital, PAKA, LucidBlue, Mindfulness Capital, SkyVision Capital, Gate Labs, Poolz Ventures, NexGen, Cointelegraph Accelerator, Gains Associates, Rarestone, Echo, and DWF Ventures. It is reported that this funding will provide frictionless portfolio management and trading for funds, DAOs, and individual traders, while promoting their governance and utility tokens.













According to US CNBC report , in the US stock market trading on the 9th, NVIDIA's stock price rose by 3% compared to the previous trading day, reaching the range of $164, and its market value exceeded $4 trillion. Its market value surpassed the second-ranked US Microsoft and the third-ranked US Apple, ranking first in the world.









According to on-chain Data Analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, the GMX hackers have exchanged the stolen assets from the GMXV1 pool for ETH. The stolen assets include WBTC/WETH/UNI/FRAX/LINK/USDC/USDT. Currently, all assets except FRAX have been sold for 11,700 ETH and distributed to four wallets for storage. The GMX hackers now hold 11,700 ETH and 10.495 million FRAX through five wallets, with a total value of 42.80 million USD. This operation should also mean that the hackers have rejected the GMX project's proposal to repay the assets with a 10% white hat bounty.









1) Monad Foundation Acquires Stablecoin Infrastructure Project Portal

Cyvers Alerts: ZKSpace has multiple suspicious transactions, and the official X account has been frozen

3) Bank of New York Mellon will provide dollar reserve custody services for Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD

MyStonks obtains US MSB license, opening a new chapter in compliance

Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 5072 ETH, with a total position of over 210,000 ETH.





