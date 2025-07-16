MEXC Daily Highlights (July 11) | BTC Leads the Rally, ETH Makes a Strong Comeback Amid Capital Inflows and Policy Tailwinds





According to MEXC data, Bitcoin rose to 116,800.00 USDT and is now reported at 115700.00 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 3.98%









MEXC platform USDT standard perpetual contract trading volume of the top ten heat map









BTCUSDT , ETHUSDT , SUIUSDT , SOLUSDT , and PEPEUSDT rank in the top five.













According to Coinglass data, the total number of Bitcoin futures contracts with no position squaring positions is 701,330 BTC (about $81.47 billion), reaching a historical high. Among them, the CME Bitcoin contract with no position squaring positions is 154,220 BTC (about $17.91 billion), ranking first; the Binance Bitcoin contract with no position squaring positions is 116,840 BTC (about $13.57 billion), ranking second.









According to ChainCatcher , market news shows that Ethereum (ETH) broke through the $3,000 mark for the first time since February this year, with a 24-hour increase of 8.8%, and market sentiment has warmed up.













Grayscale Research has released the "Asset Review List" for the third quarter of 2025, which includes 31 candidate tokens. The new list adds tokens such as BONK and Hyperliquid, and introduces a new category of AI tokens. Compared with Grayscale's list for the second quarter of 2025, this issue of the "Asset Review List" has made several major adjustments. The previous version showed that the company was interested in 40 counterfeit products, while this list only includes 31.









According to PANews, Texture posted on the X platform that the hackers have returned 90% of the stolen funds and received 10% of the "gray hat bounty". Texture said it will no longer pursue further responsibility. Prior to this, on July 9th, Texture had security bugs that led to the theft of about 2.20 million USDC user funds.









Amber Group announced on the X platform that its listed subsidiary, Amber International (NASDAQ stock code: AMBR), is conducting on-chain trading on solana through the @xStocksFi alliance, becoming the first Asian Listed Company. Previously, Amber International completed a $25.50 million private placement financing to promote the $100 million crypto reserve strategy.













CryptoQuant Analyst Burakkesmeci stated that the price of Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high, while the Coinbase premium gap has climbed to 42 points. This means that the price of buying Bitcoin on Coinbase is $42 higher than Binance, indicating strong demand from US investors. It is worth noting that this premium is not the highest value of the week. Last week, the gap reached 87.76 points, indicating stronger buying pressure. Analysts pointed out that the Coinbase premium gap is an important indicator of demand from US investors. A positive premium usually indicates an increase in institutional or retail interest in Bitcoin. Demand has remained strong even after hitting record highs, suggesting the bullish sentiment may not be over yet.









Analyst Rekt Capital, based on the historical halving cycle, believes that the current Bitcoin bull market may peak between September and October 2025. Analyst Jelle has also developed corresponding trading strategies, gradually reducing positions and planning to fully exit the market before October, indicating that some institutions have already laid out their exit timing in advance.













Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure NEXBRIDGE and NEXPLACE completed $8 million Series A financing, led by Fulgur Ventures . It is reported that NEXBRIDGE and NEXPLACE currently operate as independent entities, but have the same shareowner group and strategic roadmap, and plan to merge into a Holding Company after completing the necessary corporate and judicial steps.









Web3 gaming platform Remix announced the completion of $5 million financing, led by Archetype, with participation from Justin Waldron, co-founder of Variant, Coinbase Ventures, Lemniscap, and Zynga. Originally named Farcade, Remix hopes to become a "gaming version of TikTok". Currently, Remix has been launched on Telegram (using TON) and the EVM-based World application. Its main on-chain function is that users can connect their Farcaster and World identities to the Mini Program, but the on-chain monetization toolkit is expected to be launched in a few weeks. (Blockworks)













According to TechFlow , on July 11th, Trump said that if Canada decides to increase tariffs on the US for any reason, the 35% tariff imposed by the US on Canada will also increase accordingly.









Federal Reserve Governor Waller said that stablecoins will enhance competition in payment systems, which is a good thing. Waller said at an event of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank that the rise of stablecoins will make many types of payments cheaper and faster. "As a free-market capitalist economist, my goal is to reduce costs for households, consumers, and businesses through competition in the payment field," Waller said. He also stated that stablecoins may suppress demand for US banknotes, but will enhance overall demand for the US dollar.









After the US announced that it would impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods starting from August 1st, on July 10th local time, Brazilian President Lula said in an interview that Brazil will negotiate tariffs with the US and will take reciprocal countermeasures if they are ineffective. Lula said that Brazil will prioritize tariff negotiations and file a lawsuit against the US unilateral tariff measures in the World Trade Organization. He emphasized that if the negotiations are ineffective, Brazil will take reciprocal countermeasures in accordance with Brazil's "Economic Reciprocity Law" and impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian products exported to the US.









1) Sei will integrate native USDC and CCTP V2

Lido V3 is launched on the test network Holesky, and the mainnet is scheduled to be launched in October

Robinhood launches ETH and SOL staking services in the US

Kraken registered as a virtual asset service provider in Argentina and launched a local currency exchange system

5) Coinbase partners with Perplexity AI to integrate real-time cryptocurrency data

