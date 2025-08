MEXC Daily Highlights (July 15)｜Bitcoin Rally Stalls, Ethereum Falls Below $3,000 as Market Enters a Cautious Phase

According to Cryptonews , the Spain Sumar Alliance of Parliamentarians has submitted a written proposal to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), proposing to implement a "traffic light" risk warning system for cryptoassets to help investors visually identify asset risks. The proposal also suggests renaming cryptoassets such as Bitcoin as "crypto bets" or "unsecured assets" on the grounds that these assets "do not grant owners any tangible asset rights and are not related to production activities." The proposed warning system will identify regulated and stable assets in green, assets with limited support in yellow, high-risk unregulated assets in orange, and speculative assets without substantial support in red. Lawmakers also called for restrictions on retail investors' use of AI-powered trading platforms and for exchanges to ensure customers read risk warnings before making purchases.