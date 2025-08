MEXC Daily Highlights (July 9)| BTC Momentum Sustains, SOL Futures Hit Record High, Institutional Interest on the Rise

According to Bitunix analysts, US President Trump announced that the deadline for reciprocal tariffs will be postponed to August 1st. Affected by the tariff policy, the exchange rate of the US dollar against other currencies has risen to a new high in more than a week. So far, only a few countries have successfully reached an agreement. During this period, the US has made progress in negotiations with the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and China. Trump also warned countries not to retaliate. The daily chart of BTC shows that it is still under pressure at the 110,348 resistance level.