MEXC Daily Highlights(July 17) | Bitcoin Faces Short-Term Pressure, Ethereum Rises, Institutions Accelerate M&A and Stablecoin Deployment

According to the official page of the Trump family's crypto project World Liberty Financial , the "WLFI token tradable" proposal has ended voting and passed at 1:38 Beijing time. The goals of the proposal are as follows: to make WLFI tokens tradable, thereby achieving broader community governance participation through peer-to-peer trading or secondary markets; to promote the transition of the WLFI ecosystem from closed participation to open participation; to enhance the practicality and scope of the token; to initiate the next stage of community ownership and interaction; and to align long-term token incentives with the adoption and success of the protocol.