MEXC Futures Flash Trading Guide









Flash trading is a feature offered by MEXC that allows for rapid position opening at market prices on futures K-line charts.





Flash trading involves opening positions at market prices while simultaneously displaying real-time changes in market prices, enhancing users' trading efficiency to a certain extent. However, this feature only supports opening positions. For more complex operations such as adjusting leverage or margin mode, you need to use the settings in the order panel on the right side of the trading page.









Currently, Flash Trading is only supported on the website. We will use USDT-M futures trading as an example for demonstration purposes.





Open the MEXC official website and log in to your account. Click on [Futures] and select [USDT-M Perpetual Futures]. On the futures trading page, click on the settings icon [⚙️] in the top right corner.









On the Preferences settings page, toggle on the switch button on the right side of "Flash Trading" to enable the feature.













Flash Trading offers four different futures units. To select a futures unit, click the dropdown arrow [▼] next to "Quantity" to open the Futures Unit Settings page. Choose the desired futures unit and click [Confirm] to switch.









When you select "BTC" as the futures unit, the quantity you enter will be displayed in BTC, along with a pop-up displaying the corresponding amount in USDT. As shown in the figure below, when we input 0.1 BTC as the quantity, a pop-up will appear displaying the corresponding USDT amount.









When you select "Cont." as the futures unit, the quantity you enter will be displayed in cont., along with a pop-up displaying the corresponding amount in BTC. As shown in the figure below, when we input 10 cont. as the quantity, a pop-up will appear displaying the corresponding BTC amount.





Please note that the conversion between cont. and BTC is based on 1 cont. = 0.0001 BTC.









When you select "USDT (Order Value)" as the futures unit, the quantity you enter will be displayed in USDT, along with a pop-up displaying the corresponding amount in BTC. As shown in the figure below, when we input 100 USDT as the quantity, a pop-up will appear displaying the corresponding BTC amount.





Note: When you select "USDT (Order Value)" as the futures unit, you can adjust the leverage to modify the margin required for the order position.









When you select "USDT (Order Cost)" as the futures unit, the quantity you enter will be displayed in USDT. As shown in the figure below, we can input 100 USDT as the quantity.





Note: Unlike "USDT (Order Value)," when you select "USDT (Order Cost)" as the futures unit, this cost is not affected by leverage.













On the futures trading page, after enabling the Flash Trading feature, you will see the Flash Trading order area on the K-line chart. In the "Input quantity" field, enter the quantity and then click [Market Buy] or [Market Sell] to open a futures position at the current market price.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



