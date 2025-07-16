MEXC Futures Forced Liquidation FAQ





The MEXC Exchange offers two types of perpetual futures: USDT-M perpetual futures and Coin-M perpetual futures. USDT-M perpetual futures support leverage of up to 500x, while Coin-M perpetual futures offer leverage of up to 200x. While leverage is an attractive feature promising amplified profits, users should also be aware of the risks of forced liquidation.





To help futures trading enthusiasts avoid losses, this article summarizes four common questions about forced liquidation in futures trading . After reading this article, we think you will better understand MEXC's forced liquidation mechanism, which will help you trade futures more effectively.









derived from a comprehensive calculation based on the index price and last price. The fair price may deviate from the last filled price of the futures. For more information on the index price and the last price, please refer to the article " In the MEXC futures trading mechanism, you must first understand that forced liquidation is calculated based on the fair price, not the last price or the index price. The fair price is the real-time fair price of the futures,. For more information on the index price and the last price, please refer to the article " Index Price, Fair Price and Last Price ."





Using the fair price can effectively avoid forced liquidation caused by insufficient liquidity or market manipulation. When the fair price reaches the liquidation price, liquidation will be triggered.





To see the fair price displayed on the MEXC website, you can select [Fair Price] above the K-line chart to view.









In the app, you can enter the K-line chart page, then select [Fair Price], and view the fair price directly on the K-line chart.













When a user triggers liquidation, the system will close positions through various means including canceling orders, tiered liquidation, and long-short self trading. Bankruptcy price takeover refers to the following: If the risk limit tier of a user's position is greater than tier 1, the system will automatically close part of the position (via the aforementioned means) to reduce risk. If, after reducing the risk tier, the position still meets the liquidation conditions, the position will be taken over by the liquidation engine at the bankruptcy price. For information on position tiers, you can refer to the " Information " page.





When the market price is more favorable than the bankruptcy price, the remaining margin will be added to the MEXC insurance fund account . If the market price is less favorable than the bankruptcy price, the MEXC insurance fund account will make up for the deficit margin to ensure the smooth execution of forced liquidation.









In theory, the liquidation price of futures does not change, but due to dynamic changes in liquidation protocols, there are some exceptions to the liquidation price.





Firstly, the liquidation price of futures differs between cross margin mode and isolated margin mode. In cross margin mode, all available margin is used as position margin. If you have multiple positions open, the unrealized PNL will affect your liquidation price. An increase in unrealized PNL will decrease the liquidation price, while a decrease will increase it. Additionally, in cross margin mode, changes in position size will also lead to changes in the liquidation price. In isolated margin mode, the liquidation price remains unchanged unless there are additional factors such as changes in the opening price or additional positions. It represents the margin balance allocated to an individual position. In cross margin mode, you can pay attention to the margin ratio. When the margin ratio reaches 100%, it indicates that part of your position may be taken over by the liquidation engine at the bankruptcy price.





Secondly, funding fees also have an impact on the liquidation price. In cross margin mode, the receiving and payment of funding fees will change the margin amount, thereby changing the liquidation price. In isolated margin mode, if a funding fee is received, the liquidation price remains unchanged. If a funding fee is paid, and there is insufficient available margin, position margin will be deducted, leading to a change in the liquidation price.





So, the liquidation price is influenced by margin mode, margin balance, and changes in funding fees. You should be aware of these differences when opening a position.









When you are trading futures on MEXC, you may encounter situations where your SL order fails. This can happen due to the following reasons:









If your SL price is too close to the liquidation price, your liquidation price may be reached before your SL order is triggered. This can result in the liquidation of your position, causing the SL order to fail.









After triggering TP/SL, orders are placed at the market price. In cases of intense market volatility, where the market price quickly passes through the set price, it may result in the SL order not being executed or only partially executed. You can choose to wait for the order to be fully executed based on your risk preference or cancel the order.









Additionally, SL orders may fail due to factors such as insufficient closeable positions, the futures being in a non-trading state, system issues, etc.





Additionally, it's important to note that the TP/SL orders provided by MEXC's futures are market TP/SL orders, so there might be a spread between the execution price and trigger price. The above covers common questions about forced liquidation in futures. You can reduce the likelihood of forced liquidation by employing various strategies, such as monitoring your margin, using SL orders, or reducing leverage. For more information on futures products, you can refer to other futures-related articles in MEXC Learn.



