MEXC Futures Now Support Order History and Capital Flow Exports to PDF









A futures order is an order created by a user on a centralized exchange, containing the rules and conditions for a trade. These rules and conditions can include the currency pair to be traded, the quantity to be traded, the price, order type (market order, limit order, etc.), and validity period.





When a user submits a cryptocurrency futures order, the exchange executes corresponding actions based on the order's rules and conditions. If the order meets market conditions and there are sufficient counterparties to match it, the trade will be executed, and assets from both the buyer and seller will be transferred according to the agreement.









You can use the PDF export feature for order history and capital flow of futures order on both the Web and App versions.









Open the MEXC official website and log in to your account. Then, in the top navigation bar on the homepage, select [Futures Orders] under [Orders] to access the corresponding page.









On the futures order page, select [Order & TradeHistory] then click [Export Order History] to bring up the export order history window.





You can choose the futures trading pair, direction, and time period you want to export. Select the export format as [PDF], and after setting up, click [Export] to complete the PDF version export of order history information. Once the settings are complete, click [Export] to finish exporting the order history in PDF format. Note that it may take some time to complete the PDF export. If the data exceeds 10,000 entries, the bulk data export method will be applied.





Within the chosen time frame for export, if you select [Last 180 days] or [Last 365 days], a message will appear indicating that bulk data export allows you to export data from any 365-day period within the recent 18 months (up until yesterday). You can export up to 100,000 records at once, with a maximum of 10 downloads per month.









Similarly, select [Capital Flow], then click [Export Fund Flow] to open the export fund flow window.





After configuring the futures trading pair, crypto, fund type, fund flow type, and time period you wish to export, choose [PDF] as the export format. Click [Export] to complete the export of fund flow information. Note that it may take some time to complete the PDF export. If the data exceeds 10,000 entries, the bulk data export method will be applied.





Open the MEXC App and log in to your account. Tap the user icon in the upper left corner, then tap [Transactions] and select [Futures Orders].









On the Futures Orders page, select [Order & TradeHistory], tap the export button in the upper right corner, and tap [+ Export New] to open the new export window.





You can set the time period, trading pair, and trading direction. Currently, only data for limit orders can be exported. Once the settings are complete, click [Generate] to export your order history.





If you do not select "Email me once generated" during export, you will receive an email or SMS. Please follow the instructions in the email or SMS and visit the corresponding page to download the records, which will be valid for 7 days.





You can also click [Email Me] after the export is complete, then go to your email inbox to download and view the records.









On the app, you can export data from any 360-day period within the recent 18 months (up until yesterday). You can export up to 100,000 records at once, with a maximum of 10 downloads per month.



