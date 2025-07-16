MEXC Related Fees

Whether you are a seasoned professional trader who has been navigating the cryptocurrency space for years or a novice trader just starting out, understanding trading-related fees is an essential step towards mastering trading rules and enhancing your trading experience. Follow MEXC and let's explore the mysteries of trading together.

















When trading on MEXC, MEXCers will have two roles: Maker and Taker.





A Maker order is a limit order that is currently placed and has not yet been matched with an existing Maker order. It remains in the order book as an order awaiting execution. Maker orders add liquidity to the orderbook for both buying and selling.





A Taker order is either a limit order or a market order that is matched directly with an existing Maker order. It results in liquidity being taken away.





On MEXC, the perpetual futures trading Maker fee rate is 0%, and the Taker fee rate is 0.02%.









By transferring MX into your futures account, you can use MX to offset USDT-M futures trading fees and enjoy a 20% discount.













In BTC/USDT perpetual futures, if a MEXCer shorts a position by selling 1 BTC, resulting in a position with a value of 30,000 USDT:









Trading Fee = Position Value × Trading Fee Rate





If all the orders are filled as Maker orders, the MEXCer will need to pay 30,000 * 0.000% = 0 USDT in trading fees.





If all orders are filled as Taker orders, the MEXCer will need to pay 30,000 * 0.020% = 6 USDT in trading fees.





Finally, orders that have been placed but not executed do not incur any trading fees, and there are no fees for order cancellations.













Funding Rate refers to the fee set by cryptocurrency exchanges to maintain the balance between the futures price and the price of the underlying asset. This rate is typically applied to perpetual futures and represents a mechanism for the exchange of funds between long and short traders. The exchange does not collect this fee. It is used to adjust the cost or profit of holding contracts for traders, aiming to keep the futures price closely aligned with the price of the underlying asset.





The MEXC platform utilizes the funding rate mechanism to anchor the market price of perpetual futures to the spot index price.









If the funding rate is positive, long positions will pay the funding rate while short positions will receive it. If the funding rate is negative, it's the opposite. Users are only required to pay or receive funding fees if they hold positions at the specific moment when the funding fee is settled. If positions are closed before the funding fee is charged, no funding fee will be paid or received.





The settlement process takes a certain amount of time, so any orders executed within ±15 seconds of the settlement time may not be included in the funding fee swap. The funding fee is the exchange of funds between users, and MEXC SWAP will not collect any funding fees.





Please click this link to check the [Funding Rate] history.





















When spot trading on MEXC, just as in futures trading, MEXCers also have two roles: Makers and Takers.





A Maker order is a limit order that is currently placed and has not yet been matched with an existing Maker order. It remains in the order book as an order awaiting execution. Maker orders add liquidity to the orderbook for both buying and selling.





A Taker order is either a limit order or a market order that is matched directly with an existing Maker order. It results in liquidity being taken away.





On MEXC, the spot trading Maker fee rate is 0%, and the Taker fee rate is 0.05%.



After enabling MX Deduction, when conducting spot trading, MX will be used first to receive a 20% discount on trading fees. The following trading pairs still enjoy a 0% spot trading fee: XRP/USDT, XRP/USDC.













If a MEXCer sold 1 WBTC in the WBTC/USDT spot trading pair and received 30,000 USDT:





If all the orders are filled as Maker orders, the MEXCer will need to pay 30,000 * 0% = 0 USDT in trading fees.





If all the orders are filled as Taker orders, the MEXCer will need to pay 30,000 * 0.05% = 15 USDT in trading fees.





Finally, orders that have been placed but not executed do not incur any trading fees, and there are no fees for order cancellations.







































