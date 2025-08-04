MEXC Trading Platform Features: 0 Maker Fees, Over 1,200 Trading Pairs, and Industry-Leading Depth!

Cryptocurrency futures trading has attracted countless investors with its promise of high leverage and high returns. Choosing the right exchange is the first step on the journey to successful futures trading. MEXC Futures products offer four core advantages: 1) competitive fees, 2) deep and fair liquidity, 3) strong security and stability, and 4) flexible trading options, making MEXC Futures an excellent choice for traders.









a. Lowest Fees in the Industry:MEXC offers highly competitive fees. The maker fee is 0%, while the taker fee is just 0.02%, over 50% lower than many competitors. In addition, over 140 trading pairs on MEXC currently offer 0 fees for both makers and takers, significantly cutting trading costs for users.

b. Exceptional Liquidity Depth:MEXC's futures markets boast industry-leading depth. In BTCUSDT Futures, for example, the total limit orders within ±5 bps of the mid-price reach approximately 82 million USDT on MEXC, compared to about 33 million USDT on another top-3 global exchange. That's roughly 2.5 times deeper liquidity.

c. Secure and Reliable Operations: MEXC safeguards user assets with over 100% reserve ratios, a hybrid of cold and hot wallet storage, and a robust margin system that covers losses beyond margin levels. Together, these measures ensure stable platform operations and protect user funds.

d. Flexible Trading Options:MEXC futures support leverage from 1× to 500× for risk-seeking traders. At the same time, the platform offers copy trading and grid trading for cautious or beginner users seeking more stable strategies.

e. About Futures Trading: The Futures products discussed here use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as underlying assets. Traders can go long or short, enabling flexible, two-way trading in this new type of derivatives market.









Trading futures on MEXC involves two key roles: Maker (posting limit orders) and Taker (executing against existing orders).





On MEXC, perpetual Futures trading fees are: 0.00% for Makers and 0.02% for Takers. These rates are among the most competitive in the industry. For full details, users can consult: MEXC's fee structure (note that rates may vary by region; always refer to the official page for the latest).





Maker: Posts limit orders, adding liquidity to the market.

Taker: Matches against posted orders, consuming liquidity.





Industry Comparison (USDT-Margined Perpetual Futures Fees for Standard Accounts):

Platform MEXC Competitor 1 Competitor 2 Competitor 3 Competitor 4 Maker Fee Rate 0 0.018% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% Taker Fee Rate 0.02% 0.045% 0.05% 0.06% 0.06%

The four competing platforms listed above are all among the top 20 cryptocurrency exchanges ranked by CoinMarketCap . This simple comparison highlights MEXC's clear fee advantage. Looking at just the Taker fee rates, competitors range from 0.045% to 0.06%: that's between 2.25 times and 3 times higher than MEXC's rate.





Example Comparison: Suppose Alice trades with $10,000 in capital using 10× leverage. She opens as a Maker and closes as a Taker. For a position value of $100,000 (ignoring price fluctuations), her fees would be:

Platform MEXC Competitor 1 Competitor 2 Competitor 3 Competitor 4 Maker Fee (USDT) 0 18 20 20 20 Taker Fee (USDT) 20 45 50 60 60 Total Fees (USDT) 20 63 70 80 80

This real-world fee comparison shows just how much users can save trading on MEXC thanks to its low fee structure





What’s more, as of the time of writing (July 8, 2025), MEXC has launched a 0-Fee Fest . Over 140 futures pairs currently offer 0 Maker and 0 Taker fees, delivering even greater savings for users around the world.





Since its founding, MEXC has been known for its ability to quickly list high-quality projects, earning praise from users. Years of industry experience and reputation have helped MEXC build a user base in the tens of millions, making it the platform of choice for both new and experienced traders across more than 170 countries and regions. This large user base gives MEXC futures trading excellent depth, balanced order books, and fair, transparent pricing. In the past 24 hours alone, MEXC Futures trading volume exceeded $25.3 billion USD . Such liquidity ensures smooth trading even during extreme market conditions—helping users avoid unexpected liquidations. (Data as of July 10, 2025, from CoinMarketCap.)









Take the BTCUSDT pair as an example: Calculating the total limit order volume within ±5 bps of the mid-market price shows that MEXC averages around 82 million USDT, while a top 3 global competitor offers about 31 million USDT, meaning MEXC's depth is roughly 2.6 times higher than that industry leader.





In addition, MEXC Futures offers a wide range of crypto assets, covering USDT-margined, Metaverse, Layer-2, NFT, Meme, and DeFi categories. MEXC's strong track record of discovering quality projects ensures new listings are added regularly, giving users the best possible trading experience.









MEXC ensures platform stability and user asset security through three key measures

First, it maintains a reserve ratio exceeding 100%, making all platform assets transparent and eliminating any worry about withdrawal runs.

Second, it uses a cold storage + hot wallet strategy to keep user assets safe.

Third, it has a comprehensive risk margin system that covers all futures pairs, compensating for losses exceeding margin. As of July 4, 2025, MEXC's risk margin account holds over $560 million USDT in crypto assets, providing robust protection even in extreme market conditions.





MEXC's trading system uses a multi-layer, multi-cluster architecture, powered by a high-performance trading engine developed by banking-technology veterans. It can handle up to 1.4 million transactions per second, delivering industry-leading efficiency and performance.





Additionally, MEXC is one of the safest exchanges globally, offering multiple user security features such as identity verification, two-factor authentication, and anti-phishing codes. The company's servers are hosted in independent facilities across multiple countries to ensure data security and integrity.









MEXC offers highly flexible leverage ranging from 1× to 500×. USDT-M Futures support up to 500× leverage. Coin-M Futures support up to 125× leverage. Currently, BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT Futures on MEXC support up to 500× leverage, significantly improving users' capital efficiency and enabling a wider variety of trading strategies.





When trading futures on MEXC, you can choose among Limit Orders Market Orders , and Trigger Orders. Limit Orders allow users set the desired price and quantity. The order executes only at the specified price or better, adding liquidity to the market. Market Orders execute immediately at the best available price. Users only need to specify the quantity. Trigger Orders allow users pre-set a trigger price, order price, and quantity. When the market price reaches the trigger price, the system automatically places the order at the specified price. Before the trigger is activated, no position or margin is frozen.





Under the margin system, users can flexibly choose between Cross Margin and Isolated Margin modes. For details on the differences between the two, please refer to the Futures Trading Modes guide. Additionally, MEXC supports Hedged Positions, allowing users to hold both long and short positions simultaneously within the same contract, with independent leverage for each direction. When using hedged positions, margin will be allocated according to the platform's risk limit tiers.





To meet the needs of more beginner futures traders, MEXC also offers Copy Trade and Grid Trading products.





Copy Trade is a crypto trading strategy that allows investors to automatically replicate the trading activities of more experienced traders. For users with limited futures trading experience, this is an ideal entry point.





Grid Trading is a quantitative, automated strategy. It places multiple evenly spaced buy and sell orders within a defined price range, creating a "grid." As the price moves within this range, the system automatically buys low and sells high, capturing profit from each small price fluctuation. Given that, in most markets, asset prices tend to oscillate within certain ranges about 80% of the time, grid trading has a natural opportunity to perform well.





MEXC also offers a variety of login and trading options for users with different preferences and devices. If you prefer using iOS or Android mobile devices, you can follow the Futures Trading Tutorial (App) for instructions.





If you prefer using a computer, you can follow the Futures Trading Tutorial (Website) . And for Windows users, you can also visit the MEXC download page to try our professional Windows desktop terminal.





Futures trading is a high-risk investment. Investors should fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. For more on the risks of high-leverage strategies, read, " Please note:Investors should fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. For more on the risks of high-leverage strategies, read, " High-Leverage Trading Strategies: Balancing Capital Efficiency and Risk Management ."



