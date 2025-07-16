PARTI Explained: A Deep Dive into Particle Network's Web3 Interoperability Infrastructure





Particle Network is an innovative Web3 infrastructure project that is revolutionizing cross-chain user experiences with its native token, PARTI. Serving over 17 million wallets, the platform tackles one of Web3's biggest challenges—the complexity and fragmentation of multi-chain operations. Through wallet abstraction and chain abstraction, Particle Network enables seamless interactions across blockchains without requiring users to manage private keys or multiple gas tokens.





PARTI is the native token of the Particle Network L1 blockchain, serving as the ecosystem's core utility. Its role in Particle Network is comparable to ETH in Ethereum—where Particle Network functions as the infrastructure layer, and PARTI powers its operations.





Gas Fee Settlement : All transactions executed via Universal Accounts are ultimately settled using PARTI on the Particle Network L1.

Universal Gas Payments : Users can pay gas fees on multiple chains using any token.

Cross-Chain Interactions : Enables a unified account experience for seamless multi-chain transactions.

Auto-Conversion Mechanism: A portion of transaction fees is automatically routed and converted into PARTI, maintaining demand and circulation.









Particle Network addresses three critical challenges in the Web3 space:

Fragmented User Experience: Traditional Web3 requires users to download multiple wallets, manage complex private keys, and handle assets separately for different chains, making onboarding difficult.

Liquidity Fragmentation Across Chains: With the rise of L1s, L2s, and L3s, user assets are scattered across chains, splitting liquidity and communities.

Gas Token Fragmentation: Each blockchain requires its native token for gas fees, forcing users to hold multiple gas tokens, increasing complexity and costs.









As a full-stack Web3 infrastructure, Particle Network delivers a seamless cross-chain experience through three core innovations:





1) Wallet Abstraction: Allows users to create smart contract wallets using social logins (Google, Facebook, etc.), eliminating private key management complexities.

Particle Auth: Enables wallet creation via social login

Particle Connect: Web3 single sign-on solution

MPC-TSS Security: Ensures private keys are never stored in a single location





2）Account Abstraction (ERC-4337-based): Enhances wallet programmability with:

Gasless Transactions: The app covers user gas fees

Batch Transactions: Combines multiple actions into one transaction

Session Keys: Pre-authorizes specific actions

Custom Access Controls: Increases security and flexibility





3）Chain Abstraction: Through Universal Accounts, Particle Network delivers a truly unified multi-chain experience:

Single unified account and balance across all blockchains

Automatic aggregation and transfer of assets across chains

Gas fees on any chain can be settled with any token









Particle Network stands out from competitors with several unique advantages:

Full-Stack Solution : The only platform offering wallet abstraction, account abstraction, and chain abstraction in one package.

Advanced Security : Uses MPC-TSS technology, which is more secure than traditional KMS or SSS methods.

Modular Architecture : Developers can mix and match different components as needed.

BTC Connect Innovation : First-ever account abstraction protocol for the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Universal Accounts: The most comprehensive chain abstraction solution available.









As Web3 evolves toward a multi-chain future, Particle Network is set to become a key infrastructure layer connecting different blockchain ecosystems. With PARTI at its core, this interoperable network is driving blockchain adoption and innovation.



