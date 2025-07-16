Risk Disclosure and Disclaimer Statement -- Prediction Future

This Risk Disclosure and Disclaimer Statmenet (the “Statement”) sets out a list of non-exausive risks specific to MEX Prediction Future (the "Product") and its related trading services offered through mexc.com or any of our associated websites, application programming interfaces or mobile applications (collectively the "Platform").





User Agreement, Privacy Policy Risk Disclosure This Statement is supplementary to theor any such other agreement or publication pertaining to MEXC’s Product or related trading services as may be published by MEXC from time to time (collectively, the “Legal Documents”). By using the Product and related services, you undertake that you have read, understood, and agreed to the terms contained under this Statement and the Legal Documents.









You agree and acknowledge that trading in Prediction Futures with respect to Digital Assets is subject to significant risk and price volatility. The index price can be affected by various factors, including, without limitation, market conditions. Price volatility may result in rapid price movements that are unfavourable to your position.





You agree and acknowledge that MEXC may elect to impose a daily trading limit (i.e. the Daily Cap), which in effect means that your losses in respect of any day cannot exceed the Daily Cap. Your ability to submit new orders is subject to this Daily Cap if so implemented. You will not be allowed to place a new order if that new order causes you to exceed the Daily Cap. This Daily Cap will be calculated and applied automatically by us in our sole discretion, and it may be implemented, changed, or cancelled at any time. The Daily Cap does not take into account your own personal circumstances, is not configured to represent your own ability to afford losses, and should not be relied upon as such.





You agree and acknowledge that You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and MEXC is not liable for any losses you may incur with respect to, or otherwise in connection with, Prediction Futures. MEXC does not provide financial advice.





You agree and acknowledge that when entering into Prediction Futures, you are not purchasing nor acquiring any interest in the relevant underlying digital asset, and Prediction Futures do not confer any ownership rights or entitlements in any digital assets nor any other property.





You agree and acknowledge that MEXC is the counterparty to your Prediction Futures, which may create a conflict of interest. MEXC's financial interests may not align with yours, as your losses represent MEXC's gains (and vice versa). In the event of insolvency of MEXC, you will be a general unsecured creditor of MEXC.





You agree and acknowledge that the regulatory environment surrounding digital assets and trading in respect of them (including, for avoidance of doubt, Prediction Futures) is subject to change, and any adverse regulatory actions or new laws may impact the operation, performance or offering of Prediction Futures. Prediction Futures may not be regulated in your jurisdiction. You are responsible for ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations before entering into any Prediction Future.





You agree and acknowledge that there may be times when trading Prediction Futures is not possible due to technical issues or operational constraints. Such occurrences may delay or prevent the execution of Prediction Futures.





MEXC does not guarantee the profitability of any Prediction Future. You should only trade with funds that you can afford to lose.





MEXC does not make any representation nor warranty that trading in Prediction Futures is (a) appropriate for any user or in any location, or (b) that the transactions and services described in these Prediction Futures Terms are (or will continue to be) available or appropriate for any user or in any location. You are strongly encouraged to carefully review these Prediction Futures Terms and to seek independent professional advice as to whether Prediction Futures are appropriate for you having regard to your personal circumstances and objectives, financial position and risk tolerance before transacting through the Platform.

By entering into one or more Prediction Futures on the Platform, you hereby unconditionally and irrevocably (i) confirm that you have sufficient investment knowledge, financial expertise, experience (and that you have obtained any appropriate professional advice where required) to assess and determine that Prediction Futures are suitable for you, and have the capacity to take on the risks arising from such activity; and (ii) confirm that you understand, accept and assume full responsibility for any and all associated risks (including, without limitation, those described in clause 6.1) with Prediction Futures. If you cannot confirm that the risk is appropriate for you, or if you are unable or unwilling to accept responsibility for all risks in connection with Prediction Futures, then you must not enter into any Prediction Futures.





Prediction Futures may not be available in all jurisdictions. By entering into Prediction Futures, you confirm that you are in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in your jurisdiction.









Under no circumstances will MEXC or our affiliates, group companies and their respective directors, employees, agents and representatives be liable for any indirect, special or consequential losses of any kind arising from your use of our Services, including (without limitation) loss of profit, income, revenue, anticipated saving, loss resulting from business interruption, depletion of goodwill, pure economic loss or any like loss. MEXC will not be liable for any delay, loss or damages to the extent such delay, loss or damages are attributable to your acts or omissions, or the acts or omissions of any third party.





Under no circumstances will MEXC or our affiliates, group companies and their respective directors, employees, agents and representatives be liable for any damages caused by actions of other third parties or any actions without authorisation by us.





Notwithstanding the foregoing, to the fullest extent permitted by Applicable Law, our total aggregate liability and the total aggregate liability of MEXC's affiliates (and our and their respective employees, directors, agents and representatives) arising out of or in connection with your use of the Product, whether in contract or in tort or other legal theory, shall not exceed the total amount of any Fees that you have paid to us in connection with your use of the Product during the previous month immediately preceding the event giving rise to the claim for liability.





Nothing contained herein shall limit or exclude liability for any matter in respect of which it would be unlawful to limit or exclude liability under Applicable Law.









MEXC reserves the right to list or delist any Prediction Future available through the Platform and/or to discontinue providing any of the services referred to hereunder, in each case at any time in its sole and absolute discretion, without giving any reason or any notice to you thereof.





MEXC reserves the right to alter, revise, modify, and/or amend this Statement (including, without limitation, available order parameters, any limits, the Daily Cap, any Product parameters, or the available order sizes and contract durations) at any time at its sole and absolute discretion, with or without notice to you. Any such amendments will take effect immediately upon being published on the Platform. It is your responsibility to regularly check our website to confirm the latest version of this Statement and Product details. MEXC shall have no liability to you in connection with such additions, removals or amendments. Your continued access and use of the Platform for the purposes of trading in Prediction Futures shall confirm your acceptance of such amendments. If you do not agree to any such amendments, you must immediately cease transacting in Prediction Futures.





This Statement may be drafted in different languages. Where any discrepancy arises between the translated versions of this Statement and the original English version of the Statement, the English version shall prevail.