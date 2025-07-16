September U.S. Crypto Hearings: Where is Global Regulation Heading?

Recently, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee announced plans to hold a series of crypto hearings in September, focusing on various aspects of the industry, including decentralized finance (DeFi), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) regulation of digital asset businesses, and the impact of 'pig butchering' scams. These hearings have garnered significant attention within the industry.









The first hearing on September 10 will be a subcommittee review of DeFi, featuring proposed rules from several federal agencies, including the SEC and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).





On September 18, two hearings will take place, one focused on the SEC's enforcement practices and the other on the impact of "pig butchering" scams.





The full committee hearing on September 23 is expected to have the greatest impact on the cryptocurrency sector, with the SEC set to testify. It is reported that the House Committee will seek testimony from SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other commissioners at this hearing. Simultaneously, legislators are negotiating legislation to limit the SEC’s jurisdiction over digital assets, aiming to give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) a more prominent role.





Notably, U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry has expressed his desire to pass a cryptocurrency regulatory bill before his retirement. This statement further underscores the urgency and determination of the U.S. Congress regarding cryptocurrency regulation. If passed, this bill could provide an important reference for cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. and globally.





Historically, crypto hearings in the U.S. have been complex and dynamic, involving various aspects and stakeholders. These hearings have not only advanced discussions on cryptocurrency regulation but also had significant impacts on the market.





In February 2018, a cryptocurrency regulatory hearing invited the chairs of the SEC and CFTC. They emphasized the need to study and develop policies that could foster the healthy growth of the crypto market while acknowledging and embracing its potential. Their positive attitude toward the blockchain and crypto industry was evident.





In July 2021, senators held in-depth discussions on the use and regulation of cryptocurrencies. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) advocated for stricter regulation of the industry, stating that Bitcoin’s decentralization was an illusion, as the real power in the crypto network resided with miners and corporations. This hearing highlighted the focus of U.S. regulatory bodies on the cryptocurrency sector and sparked broader discussions on the need for regulation.





In December 2021, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee held a crypto hearing, inviting CEOs from several crypto asset companies to discuss issues related to cryptocurrency regulation, financial inclusion, U.S. competitiveness, and security. This hearing not only raised public awareness of the crypto industry but also prompted regulators to prioritize crypto market oversight, laying the groundwork for future regulatory policy development.





In November 2022, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware held several hearings on the FTX exchange bankruptcy, discussing various aspects of the case, including the handling of customer funds and asset recovery. These hearings prompted regulators to strengthen oversight of the crypto market, spurring reforms and improvements in related regulatory policies.





In February 2023, the Senate Banking Committee held a hearing titled "Crypto Crash: Why Financial System Safeguards are Needed for Digital Assets." Senators discussed the causes, impacts, and responses to the crypto market collapse. The hearing called for the establishment of a more comprehensive regulatory framework to ensure financial system stability.





Indeed, historical hearings in the U.S. have often been a significant driving force for industry reform and development, and the cryptocurrency sector is no exception. The series of hearings scheduled for this month, particularly the focused discussion on DeFi and the comprehensive review by the full committee, will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the development trajectory of the crypto industry.





The convening of the DeFi hearing signifies that regulators are actively seeking regulatory pathways that adapt to the unique characteristics of this emerging field. DeFi, with its decentralized and automated nature, has brought unprecedented innovation to financial services but has also introduced new challenges and risks. Therefore, exploring regulatory models that protect investor interests and maintain market order without stifling innovation is a central focus of the hearing.





The September 23 full committee hearing represents a thorough, deep analysis of the cryptocurrency sector. It will not only address fundamental issues such as the legal status of cryptocurrencies but also touch on key areas like tax policy, consumer protection, and financial stability risks, all of which are crucial to the industry's development.





Given the U.S.'s central role in the global economy and its influence on financial markets, the direction of its cryptocurrency regulatory policies will undoubtedly set a significant precedent for global markets. The outcomes and decisions from these hearings will directly impact the regulatory landscape of the U.S. crypto market and shape global thinking and actions in the realm of cryptocurrency regulation. As regulatory cooperation strengthens and coordinated mechanisms are established, a more secure, transparent, and orderly crypto ecosystem is expected to emerge, providing a solid foundation for the long-term healthy development of the industry.





The crypto hearings scheduled for September not only demonstrate a keen insight and timely response to current market dynamics but also provide a forward-looking assessment of future development trends. As the global regulatory environment tightens and policy frameworks gradually improve, these hearings signal that the crypto market is poised to enter a new phase characterized by increased regulation, transparency, and sustainability.





