Spot Market Trading Rules





When engaging in spot trading on MEXC, each trading cryptocurrency has its own trading rules. These rules include parameters such as the minimum order quantity, minimum price fluctuation, and minimum total order amount, among others.





As different trading pairs are based on different cryptocurrency pair markets, MEXCers need to acquaint themselves with the corresponding trading rules through different pair trading markets.





On MEXC, there are several primary trading markets, including:





USDT Market: Trading market for trading pairs based on USDT.

ETH Market: Trading market for trading pairs based on ETH.

BTC Market: Trading market for trading pairs based on BTC.

USDC Market: Trading market for trading pairs based on USDC.

TUSD Market: Trading market for trading pairs based on TUSD.









On MEXC, you have the option to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in different trading pair markets. However, the minimum token quantity for each order must exceed the minimum order quantity for the system to accept your order request. Upon successful placement of an order, the system will match your order and complete the trade.









Minimum quantity fluctuation refers to the smallest value by which the quantity of a specific trading pair in a market can change. It can also be understood as unit precision, representing the smallest increment by which a unit changes.









Generally, minimum price fluctuation refers to the smallest increment by which the unit price of a particular cryptocurrency trading pair can change.





Note





The unit for minimum price fluctuation is the quote cryptocurrency of the trading pair market in which it is located. For example, the minimum price fluctuation for MX in the MX/USDT trading pair is measured in units of USDT.





Example





The price of a given cryptocurrency pair is 1.1 USDT. In this case, if the price of this cryptocurrency pair can change by a minimum increment of 0.1 USDT, whether it moves up or down, then we refer to the minimum price fluctuation for this cryptocurrency pair as 0.1 USDT.









The minimum total order amount is essentially a trading threshold for each MEXCer in spot trading. When you select a trading pair and place a buy order, you need to meet the current trading pair's minimum total order amount for the system to proceed to the matching stage.





The minimum total order amount for a single order in each market is as follows:





USDT Market: 1 USDT/order

ETH Market: 0.0001 ETH/order

BTC Market: 0.000005 BTC/order

USDC Market: 5 USDC/order

TUSD Market: 5 TUSD/order









Due to the three order types available in spot trading: limit (order), market (order), and stop-limit, the trading system establishes a maximum quantity for buying a certain cryptocurrency when placing a market order. This value represents the maximum quantity per market order. Additionally, this policy has been enacted to maintain price stability within the spot market.









Similar to the above, when you place a limit order, the trading system also imposes restrictions on the maximum token quantity you can use for buying and selling. This helps prevent extreme price fluctuations during trading and ensures that liquidity remains sufficient.









In this context, the maximum quantity per conditional order refers to the restriction on the maximum token quantity you can place in a stop-limit order. After setting the price for the trigger condition, there is also a restriction on the maximum token quantity you can place in an order.









When engaging in spot trading, especially in cases of large-scale short-term trading, failure to comply with market trading rules might result in unsuccessful order placement. MEXC recommends consulting relevant information through the MEXC bot and online customer service to avoid missed trading opportunities resulting from failed order placements.





Risk Warning: Trading involves risks and investment should be approached with caution. This content does not constitute investment advice. Please make investment decisions based on your personal investment objectives, financial situation, and risk tolerance.





