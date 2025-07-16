Stablecoin Landscape Shifts: USDC Surges, USDe Rises as a New Contender

In recent years, with the rapid development of blockchain technology and DeFi, stablecoins have become an increasingly important part of the global financial system. According to the 2025 State of Stablecoins report jointly released by Dune and Artemis, the stablecoin market experienced unprecedented growth over the past year, along with significant shifts in market structure. In particular, USDC's doubled market share and the rapid rise of USDe signal a move toward greater diversification within the stablecoin ecosystem.













As of February 2025, the stablecoin market has reached a market cap of $214 billion, with an annual transaction volume of $35 trillion. USDC and USDT continue to dominate, but USDC has stood out, with its market cap doubling to $56 billion, making it one of the fastest-growing stablecoins in the market.





USDC's growth has been largely driven by regulatory alignment, particularly under frameworks like MiCA in the EU and DIFC in the UAE. The addition of major partners such as Stripe and MoneyGram has also expanded its global use cases, especially in payments and cross-border remittances.





This momentum reflects institutional preference for compliant stablecoins, and as global crypto regulation becomes clearer, USDC's transparency and regulatory positioning have made it a top choice for institutional users.









Unlike USDC's compliance-driven success, USDe , a new decentralized stablecoin, has also shown strong growth momentum in the market. Launched by Ethena Labs , USDe's market cap has surged from $146 million to $6.2 billion since its debut, making it the third-largest stablecoin by market capitalization.





USDe's growth is largely attributed to its unique yield-backed model and delta-neutral hedging mechanism, which allow it to maintain relatively stable value without relying on the traditional financial system.





Driven by the growth of the DeFi ecosystem, USDe's influence continues to rise. Unlike centralized stablecoins, USDe places greater emphasis on decentralization and innovative mechanisms, making it particularly appealing to DeFi users. As the DeFi market continues to mature and expand, USDe is well-positioned to further strengthen its presence in the stablecoin market.









Although USDT remains the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, reaching $146 billion, its declining market share is becoming increasingly evident.





USDT's growth has slowed in part due to reduced adoption among institutional users, as more individuals and institutions gravitate toward more compliant options like USDC, or shift their focus to decentralized stablecoins.





USDT's strategy has also shifted, gradually moving away from the institutional market and focusing more on P2P remittances and global payments. While USDT remains widely used in emerging markets, especially in cross-border remittances and small-value payments, its share in the institutional finance space has come under pressure. This shift highlights the growing diversification and intensifying competition within the stablecoin market.









The evolution of the stablecoin market reflects not only competition between centralized and decentralized stablecoins, but also a broader interaction between financial innovation and regulatory compliance.





Traditional centralized stablecoins like USDC, with their close ties to the traditional financial system, hold clear advantages in areas such as regulatory compliance and cross-border payments. Meanwhile, decentralized stablecoins like USDS and USDE have demonstrated strong potential within the DeFi ecosystem, attracting a growing user base through innovative mechanisms and decentralized architecture.





Behind this competition lies the deeper integration of blockchain technology and traditional financial markets.





As decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to grow, decentralized stablecoins are expected to gain further market share. At the same time, the challenges of compliance and regulation are pushing centralized stablecoins to continuously adapt and innovate in order to meet the demands of a changing global regulatory landscape.









Stablecoins have become an essential part of the crypto market's core infrastructure and are playing an increasingly important role in driving innovation within traditional finance. Industry experts generally hold an optimistic view of their future, believing that stablecoins not only advance cross-border payment solutions but also bring broader opportunities to global financial markets.





Rob Hadick, Partner at Dragonfly, said, "Stablecoins are the lifeblood of the crypto market and a superconductor for the financial system. They open up new opportunities for global markets, especially in areas of innovation that traditional finance has yet to reach."





Neodaoist, Head of Product at Base, emphasized the clear advantages of stablecoins in cross-border payments, stating, "We hope Base can support more local currency stablecoins, allowing users around the world to transact on-chain using the currencies they're familiar with, thereby driving broader adoption of blockchain technology."





In addition, "New stablecoins must be more robust in the face of market volatility," said Conor Ryder, Head of Research at Ethena Labs. "USDe's core advantage lies in its yield-backed stability mechanism, ensuring users have access to a reliable dollar alternative."





For Andrew Hong, founder and data analyst at Herd, the key lies in infrastructure: "The liquidity of stablecoins depends on the quality of the underlying infrastructure: low cost, fast execution, and real demand. On public chains like Solana, the need for liquid memecoin trading pairs and instant settlement has made stablecoins an essential component."





Stablecoin adoption is also expanding across blockchains. According to Sam Elfarra, spokesperson for the TRON DAO community, "TRON has become the leading blockchain for stablecoin transactions, with daily volumes in the billions. USDT adoption on TRON is driving economic activity globally, especially in emerging markets, where it's increasingly used for payments and savings."





With growing support from chains like Solana and TRON, stablecoins are poised to see even greater liquidity and trading efficiency, positioning them as a crucial bridge between DeFi and traditional finance.









The stablecoin landscape is undergoing a major transformation. From USDC doubling its market share, to the rapid rise of USDe, and USDT's ongoing strategic shift, the evolution of stablecoins is steadily reshaping the global financial system. Overall, the trend toward diversification is clear: whether centralized or decentralized, stablecoins are set to play increasingly important roles in the future of global finance.





With continued innovation and improving regulatory clarity, stablecoins will serve as efficient, secure, and compliant financial tools, driving advances in cross-border payments, asset management, and more. In the long term, stablecoins will form a critical bridge between the crypto ecosystem and traditional finance, helping to accelerate global economic growth.





