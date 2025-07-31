Step-by-Step: Opening an Account and Trading POKT on MEXC

Pocket Network (POKT) is an innovative cryptocurrency powering a decentralized blockchain API protocol designed for Web3 applications. The POKT token serves as the core utility asset of the Pocket Network project, enabling developers to relay data to and from any blockchain through a network of thousands of independent nodes, ensuring high reliability, censorship resistance, and scalability for decentralized apps. As one of the most noteworthy players in the blockchain infrastructure sector, the Pocket Network project has attracted significant attention for its unique approach to decentralized data relaying and node incentivization through the POKT token ecosystem.

Registering on MEXC is a straightforward process that takes just a few minutes. Users can create an account via the official MEXC website (www.mexc.com) by clicking the "Register" button in the top right corner, or through the MEXC mobile app available for both iOS and Android devices. During registration, you'll need to provide a valid email address or mobile number and create a strong password that includes a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters for enhanced security.

The KYC (Know Your Customer) verification process is essential for accessing the full functionality of MEXC and trading POKT tokens. After logging in, navigate to the "Security" section and select "KYC Verification." The process consists of multiple levels:

Basic Verification : Requires proof of identity (passport, ID card, or driver's license) and facial recognition verification.

Advanced Verification: For higher withdrawal limits, you'll also need to provide proof of address (such as a utility bill or bank statement not older than three months).

To maximize account security, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) using Google Authenticator or Authy, create a unique and complex password, and regularly monitor your account for unauthorized activities. MEXC also offers anti-phishing codes and email notifications for account logins and withdrawals, providing extra layers of protection for your POKT token assets.

MEXC offers several convenient methods for depositing funds to start trading POKT tokens:

Crypto Deposits : Directly deposit cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or Tether (USDT) into your MEXC wallet. Go to the "Assets" tab, select "Deposit," choose your preferred cryptocurrency, and follow the instructions to transfer funds using the unique deposit address provided by MEXC.

Credit and Debit Card Purchases : Buy cryptocurrencies directly with fiat currencies (USD, EUR, GBP) through multiple payment processors.

: Buy cryptocurrencies directly with fiat currencies (USD, EUR, GBP) through multiple payment processors. P2P Trading Feature: Purchase from other users using various payment methods, including bank transfers and popular mobile payment services, depending on your region.

Most POKT token trading pairs on MEXC are denominated in USDT, so you'll typically need to convert your deposited funds to USDT before trading POKT. This can be done by navigating to the "Spot Trading" section and placing a market order to convert your cryptocurrency to USDT.

To find POKT token trading pairs on MEXC, navigate to the "Markets" or "Spot Trading" section and use the search function to locate POKT. Select your trading pair (such as POKT/USDT) to access the detailed trading interface, where you can view real-time market data and place trades on the Pocket Network project's token.

The MEXC trading interface includes several key components:

Order Book : Displays current buy and sell orders for POKT tokens.

: Displays current buy and sell orders for POKT tokens. Price Chart : Offers multiple timeframe options (from 1 minute to 1 week) for technical analysis.

: Offers multiple timeframe options (from 1 minute to 1 week) for technical analysis. Trading History: Shows recent trades for POKT tokens.

MEXC provides technical analysis tools, including popular indicators like Moving Averages, RSI, and MACD, to help you analyze price movements and identify potential entry and exit points for your POKT token trades.

When ready to trade POKT, you can choose from several order types:

Market Order : Executes immediately at the current market price for immediate execution.

Limit Order: Allows you to specify the exact price at which you want to buy or sell POKT tokens, executing only if the market reaches your specified price.

Setting appropriate stop-loss and take-profit orders is crucial when trading POKT tokens to manage risk and secure profits. To set a stop-loss order, navigate to the order form, select "Stop-Limit," and enter your stop price (the price that triggers the order) and limit price (the price at which your order will be executed). This ensures that if POKT token price moves against your position by a predetermined amount, your position will be automatically closed to limit potential losses.

MEXC provides several analytical tools to help monitor and analyze POKT token price movements:

Advanced Charting System : Includes over 100 technical indicators and drawing tools for detailed technical analysis of the Pocket Network project's token.

: Includes over 100 technical indicators and drawing tools for detailed technical analysis of the Pocket Network project's token. Market Depth Visualization : Shows the cumulative volume of buy and sell orders at different price levels.

: Shows the cumulative volume of buy and sell orders at different price levels. Trade History Analytics: Helps identify market trends and trading activity around POKT tokens.

Effective risk management extends beyond just setting stop-losses. Consider never investing more than you can afford to lose, diversifying your cryptocurrency portfolio beyond just POKT tokens, and using position sizing techniques to control exposure. Many experienced traders recommend limiting each trade to a small percentage of your total portfolio (typically 1-5%). Additionally, keeping informed about Pocket Network project developments through news, social media channels, and official announcements can help you anticipate market movements and make more informed trading decisions.

