Summary of MEXC Airdrop+ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)





MEXC Airdrop+ offers users a simple way to earn free tokens and Futures bonuses by completing easy tasks tied to newly listed projects. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started in crypto, Airdrop+ provides multiple opportunities to earn rewards and boost your engagement on the platform. In this article, we'll walk you through some of the most frequently asked questions about MEXC Airdrop+ events.









Please check the following possible reasons:





1) Reward distribution takes place within 10 calendar days after the event ends. If it's still within this period, please wait patiently.

2) Make sure you clicked Join Now for the specific task on the event page.

3) Confirm that you completed KYC verification within the event period, if required.

4) Ensure you fulfilled all required tasks during the event (such as total deposit thresholds, trading volume, or invitation tasks) to qualify for rewards.

5) Check whether your account is temporarily restricted from participating in events due to security or compliance reasons. If needed, please contact Customer Service for assistance.

Reward History page. 6) You can view reward distribution records on thepage.

7) If you didn't win in a particular Airdrop+ event, you can check your task completion status on the event details page: https://www.mexc.com/token-airdrop









The number of rewards you can earn varies depending on the task type. Details are as follows:





Each user who completes Advanced KYC Verification can receive a new user reward only once. Please note:

1) Check if you've previously participated in a New User Airdrop+ event and already received the reward.

2) Ensure you complete the task on time. New user tasks are first come, first served.





There is no limit to the number of rewards. The higher your trading volume, the larger your reward share. Note: The method for calculating trading volume may vary across different events. Please refer to the specific rules on each event's landing page.





There is no limit to the number of rewards, but you can only claim one reward per event phase.

No matter how many Airdrop+ events you qualify for, during each Futures trading challenge period, you may receive at most one reward. If you complete the requirements for multiple events in the same period, you will only receive the reward from the first event you qualify for. After receiving the first reward, your Futures trading volume will continue to accumulate, and it will count toward all other eligible Airdrop+ events during that same event period.

Only Futures trades with non-zero trading fees will count toward valid trading volume.





There is no cap on the number of referral rewards you can earn. However, each referrer can invite up to 20 new users per event. Slots are limited and awarded on a first come, first served basis. The referred users must complete at least one Spot or Futures trading task from new user tasks and pass Advanced KYC Verification in order for the referrer to be eligible for the corresponding reward.









1) New User Tasks

2) Spot Trading Challenges

3) Futures Trading Challenges









P2P deposits, fiat deposits, and on-chain deposits are all considered valid deposits. For the purpose of the event, the deposit amount counted is your net deposit.

Net Deposit = Total Deposits – Total Withdrawals





Participants whose net deposit amount is below the minimum threshold at the end of the event will not be eligible for rewards. You can track your progress on the deposit task by viewing the progress bar on the event page.









Token rewards expressed in USDT-equivalent value (e.g., "$50,000 worth of Token X”) are calculated based on the token's daily average price in USDT during the event period.





Daily Average Price = Daily Trading Volume (in USDT) / Daily Trading Volume (in tokens). The average price used during the event is calculated from the daily averages, with each day defined as a 24-hour period from 16:00 (UTC) to 16:00 (UTC) the following day.





