Telegram Founder Arrested: What Does the Future Hold for the TON Ecosystem?

The cryptocurrency world has been shaken once again.





On August 24, Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the social media platform Telegram, was arrested in France. This unexpected event not only shocked Telegram's hundreds of millions of users but also sent ripples through the cryptocurrency community. The difficulties faced by Telegram are not limited to the platform itself; the TON ecosystem, which is closely linked to Telegram, has become a focal point of concern. As the TON ecosystem reaches its peak, the industry is widely concerned about whether Pavel Durov's arrest will bring about a "second devastating blow."









Telegram is a well-known and powerful instant messaging app with robust privacy protections, renowned for its end-to-end encrypted messaging feature. It has become the preferred communication tool for many people. Whether for everyday communication, work collaboration, or social activities, Telegram offers an excellent messaging experience, particularly favored by cryptocurrency users.





On the evening of August 24, 2024, Pavel Durov was arrested by French police at Le Bourget Airport in Paris after arriving from Azerbaijan. According to the French judicial authorities, Telegram's lack of management has led to its platform being used for illegal activities such as money laundering, drug trafficking, and sharing child pornography. Additionally, Telegram's refusal to cooperate with French authorities was cited as a major reason for Durov's arrest.













In the early hours of August 25, Russian State Duma Deputy Chairman Vladislav Davankov called on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to find a way to secure Pavel Durov's release, stating that he had already made a formal request to the Ministry.





On August 26, French President Emmanuel Macron clarified that Pavel Durov's arrest was due to a judicial investigation and was not politically motivated. A police spokesperson noted that Durov was accused of failing to cooperate on the platform's network and financial crimes, but no specific charges were disclosed.





On the evening of August 28, the Paris prosecutor announced that Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, had been formally charged with multiple offenses, including "organized crime or laundering of illicit proceeds." Pavel Durov was released under judicial supervision on the condition that he pays a bail of 5 million euros and is prohibited from leaving France.









As market risk aversion surged, investors became highly uncertain about the prospects of Telegram and its related projects. This sentiment spread, directly triggering a widespread sell-off of related assets, exacerbating market instability and volatility. According to monitoring by Lookonchain, a TON liquidity provider has withdrawn all of their TON liquidity and sold 356,545 TON (approximately $1.98 million) at an average price of $5.57.





As of August 29, data from CoinMarketCap showed that the price of TON tokens had dropped to $5.60, with a 7-day decline of 14.56%. The current market capitalization is $14.19 billion, reflecting strong risk aversion in the market.













TON was initially created internally by Telegram but parted ways with Telegram in 2020 following a legal dispute with the SEC. Since then, TON has been managed by an independent developer team. In fact, when TON was relaunched in 2021, it was legally separated from Telegram. The use of TON on Telegram is legally defined as a mere "cooperation and usage" relationship.





Over the past year, the relationship between Telegram and the TON blockchain network has grown increasingly close, with the two deepening their collaboration, particularly in the integration of Mini Apps and wallet functions on the Telegram platform. This has been bolstered by Telegram's expanding user base, which surpassed 950 million users in July of this year. These users are widely distributed across the Middle East (such as Iran and Turkey), India, Southeast Asia, Europe (including Germany, France, and other Central and Western European countries, as well as Ukraine and other Eastern European countries), and South America (such as Argentina and Brazil).





The explosive growth of TON's gaming ecosystem this year can largely be attributed to the vast user base it has built on Telegram. For example, "Hamster Kombat," one of the most popular games, has successfully attracted the attention of over 300 million players, becoming a new highlight that boosts Telegram user activity and TON ecosystem development.









The arrest of Pavel Durov has garnered widespread attention in the industry, with many observers initially viewing it as a signal that the TON ecosystem might suffer a severe blow. However, the actual developments have taken a different direction.





The TON community quickly issued a public statement, expressing unwavering support for Pavel Durov and emphasizing that the community's operations and mission would not be affected by this incident. The official TON Twitter account even updated its profile picture to include the Resistance Dog logo, which was hand-drawn and named by the Telegram founder in 2018.









Moreover, instead of being negatively impacted, numerous projects within the TON ecosystem have come forward to express their support, stating that their operations remain stable and unaffected. This support includes not only TON's investment firm, Pantera Capital, but also active TON ecosystem projects such as DOGS, Hamster Network, TON Society, TON Takeover, NOTCOIN, Telegram Wallet, and others.





Franklin Bi, a partner at Pantera Capital, posted "#FreePavel" and subsequently shared TON's official statement.

The DOGS community wrote on its official Telegram channel: "We stand with Pavel @Durov, privacy, and truth, which is particularly important now."

The official Hamster Network account called on Elon Musk to intervene: "This is an emergency, but at least one person X can try to influence it. Dear @elonmusk, please post to protect freedom of speech supporter #FREEDUROV." Musk later responded with a tweet.









Viktor, the community growth lead for TON Society, posted: "The Matrix is real… Now they attack Telegram & $TON, because Pavel Durov refuses to give up people's rights for privacy. France shall be ashamed of itself. French people shall fight for their right to free speech. I ask everyone to support Pavel in this challenging time.#FREEDUROV." Viktor also initiated a campaign calling on French authorities to release Telegram founder Pavel Durov.

NOTCOIN's official account stated, "Not guilty."

The Telegram Wallet account posted on its official channel: "We are closely following the recent news about @telegram founder Pavel Durov, but these events do not affect Wallet's operations in any way."





Interestingly, while many believed that the TON ecosystem would be significantly impacted, DOGS has been rapidly rising, creating a buzz. According to MEXC market data on August 28, DOGS briefly surged to $0.001720.





Against this backdrop, the TON ecosystem and its extensive crypto community have united under the banner of "FreePavel," a slogan that quickly gained traction on X and became an unstoppable force. Supporters have actively shared and voiced their support for Pavel Durov.





From a market perspective, the TON ecosystem, as a "community-driven system," has not been affected beyond the fluctuations in price and market capitalization. First, although Pavel Durov's arrest has drawn significant attention and discussion, the event itself does not directly equate to a crisis for Telegram or TON. As long as Telegram continues to provide stable services and meet user needs, it can continue to offer a solid user base and market support for the TON ecosystem. Additionally, as Telegram's blockchain project, TON has a degree of independence, operating as a separate entity with the ability to adjust its strategic direction based on market demand and technological developments.





However, this does not mean TON can rest easy. Pavel Durov's arrest may be seen as a response to Telegram's longstanding refusal to cooperate with certain regulatory authorities, potentially leading to stricter regulatory scrutiny. This scrutiny could extend beyond Telegram itself to the closely related TON ecosystem. If Telegram is indeed implicated, the TON ecosystem, which stands on its shoulders, could also be affected.





Overall, the challenges faced by Telegram are likely to cause short-term disruptions to TON ecosystem projects. For Telegram, this incident undoubtedly presents a severe challenge but also an opportunity for reflection and reinvention. How to strengthen compliance, rebuild trust with users and investors, and move forward will be crucial tasks for the Telegram team in the future.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.