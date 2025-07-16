The Network Structure and Decentralization Benefits of Scallop (SCA)

The architecture of Scallop (SCA) represents a distributed blockchain network built upon advanced cryptographic principles. Unlike centralized systems, Scallop employs a fully distributed ledger maintained across a global array of independent nodes. The SCA token network is composed of several core components:
Within this ecosystem, Scallop utilizes different node types:
In the context of Scallop, decentralization refers to the distribution of control and decision-making across a global network, rather than relying on a central authority. This is achieved through:
Power within the Scallop network is distributed via a token-based governance system. Here, SCA token holders receive voting rights proportional to their holdings, creating a self-regulating ecosystem. Protocol changes and upgrades require majority approval from the community. Validators play a crucial role by:
Their staked SCA tokens act as a financial incentive for honest behavior, as malicious actions can result in slashing—the loss of their staked assets.
Scallop implements several advanced protocols and technologies to ensure decentralized operations:
The network's security is underpinned by elliptic curve cryptography, offering military-grade protection with efficient key sizes. Data management is optimized through sharding, which distributes data across multiple nodes, improving both security and retrieval efficiency. For scalability, Scallop leverages layer-2 solutions capable of processing high transaction volumes without compromising decentralization.
There are several ways to engage with the Scallop network:
The total issuance of the SCA token is 25,000,000 tokens. The proportional distribution of Scallop tokens is as follows:
|Category
|Percentage
|Number of SCA Tokens
|Private Sale
|36.00%
|9,000,000
|Public Sale
|2.00%
|500,000
|DEX Liquidity
|3.50%
|875,000
|Core Team / Dev Team
|17.50%
|4,375,000
|Early Contributors
|1.50%
|375,000
|Angel Sale (Team)
|2.64%
|660,000
|Seed Round
|5.71%
|1,428,571
|Advisors
|5.00%
|1,250,000
|Partner Ecosystem
|8.00%
|2,000,000
|Incentives, Community, Referrals, Drops
|8.00%
|2,000,000
|Ecosystem Reserve
|10.15%
|2,536,429
Total Supply: 100% = 25,000,000 SCA tokens.
Additional context: Over 46 million SCA tokens have been locked for 3.76 years, a figure that appears to exceed the total supply listed above. This may refer to a different metric (such as cumulative locked tokens across multiple chains or versions), or could be a reporting error. However, 41% of the circulating supply is currently locked. For the most authoritative and up-to-date details, refer to the official Scallop documentation and SCA token distribution disclosures.
Scallop's decentralized architecture delivers unmatched security and censorship resistance by distributing power across a global network of nodes. To take full advantage of this innovative technology, explore our SCA Token Trading Complete Guide on MEXC, which covers everything from the fundamentals to advanced trading strategies.