The Origin and Evolution of VIC Token

VIC token is the native cryptocurrency of Viction, a people-centric layer-1 blockchain launched in 2021 that powers the Viction ecosystem. At its core, VIC crypto was designed to address the problem of scalability and user accessibility in the Web3 space. Unlike traditional blockchains, Viction leverages a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and a network of 150 masternodes to create a more efficient, secure, and user-friendly system for developers, traders, and content creators. The Viction blockchain is distinguished by its zero-gas transactions, enhanced security, and support for EVM-compatible smart contracts, making Web3 easy and safe for everyone who uses VIC coin.

VIC token originated from the vision behind TomoChain, which was later rebranded as Viction. The Viction crypto project was conceived in 2017 by a team of blockchain experts who identified the need for a scalable and accessible blockchain solution to support mainstream adoption of decentralized applications. The initial concept was detailed in the TomoChain whitepaper, which outlined a plan to overcome technical hurdles such as high transaction fees and slow confirmation times. The founding team included experienced engineers and researchers, who brought expertise from leading technology companies and academic backgrounds. Through innovative protocol design and persistent development, the team addressed early challenges by implementing masternode architecture and PoS consensus, ultimately creating a blockchain that prioritizes user experience, security, and scalability for VIC token holders.

Pre-Launch Development Phase: The project began with the development and testing of the TomoChain protocol, focusing on scalability and low transaction costs for what would become Viction coin.

Major Milestones and Achievements: In 2021, Viction (formerly TomoChain) launched its mainnet, introducing zero-gas transactions and a robust PoS network of 150 masternodes to support the VIC crypto ecosystem.

Funding Rounds and Notable Investors: The Viction project secured funding from prominent blockchain investors during its early development, enabling rapid growth and technical innovation for the VIC token.

Public Launch and Initial Market Response: VIC coin made its public debut in September 2021, quickly gaining traction for its unique zero-gas model and strong community support. Following its listing on MEXC, VIC token achieved notable trading volumes and market interest, confirming confidence in Viction's vision to transform the Web3 experience.

Viction's technology has evolved from its original TomoChain architecture to a cutting-edge layer-1 blockchain focused on user-centric design. The initial protocol emphasized scalability and security, utilizing PoS consensus and masternode validation for VIC token transactions. Key upgrades include the introduction of the VRC25 token standard, which allows users to pay network fees with the VIC coin itself, eliminating the need for native tokens and simplifying token operations. The Viction platform has integrated advanced features such as double validation, smart contract staking, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. Strategic partnerships with Layer-Zero, Pyth, MoonPay, and CoinGecko have accelerated the development of cross-chain capabilities and enhanced ecosystem interoperability, cementing VIC crypto's position as a technical innovator in the decentralized application space.

Looking ahead, VIC token is focused on mainstream adoption and ecosystem expansion in the evolving Web3 landscape. The upcoming Viction protocol upgrades will introduce enhanced scalability, improved security features, and broader support for decentralized applications. Integration with complementary technologies such as cross-chain bridges and advanced DeFi protocols will enable new capabilities for VIC coin users and developers. The team envisions expanding into new market segments, including gaming and NFT marketplaces, representing significant growth opportunities for Viction crypto. Long-term, VIC aims to become the standard for decentralized applications, guided by principles of decentralization, security, user empowerment, and innovation within the Viction ecosystem.

From its origins addressing scalability and accessibility to becoming a leading layer-1 blockchain in the Web3 sector, VIC token's evolution showcases the innovative vision of its founders.