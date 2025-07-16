TON Officially Endorses "Resistance Dog" REDO—The New Market Favorite?

According to the latest news from Xinhua, Pavel Durov has completed a 96-hour detention period and has been transferred to a Paris court, where he was charged on the evening of August 27. Currently, he has been granted bail under judicial supervision, with a bond set at 5 million euros. He is required to report to the police twice a week and is prohibited from leaving French territory.





Last Saturday (August 24), Durov was arrested by French police at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, an event that sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency community. Following the incident, Telegram and the TON blockchain ecosystem actively posted in support, using images of the Resistance Dog (REDO) to rally for Durov's release. The REDO token quickly became a market focal point, leading many to speculate whether this emerging project has the potential to become the next "Dogecoin King."









Resistance Dog is a hoodie-wearing dog that has appeared multiple times in history. For example, back in 2009, when Russian security agencies demanded that VK, the social media site created by Durov, shut down a page related to Russian protests, Durov responded with a photo of a hoodie-wearing, tongue-out dog, expressing disdain for censorship. Resistance Dog officially gained recognition and entered the public eye in 2018, when it was hand-drawn and named by Durov himself, symbolizing the defense of personal privacy and freedom. This character gradually became the unofficial mascot of Telegram, representing a steadfast commitment to digital freedom. In the crypto industry, it stands as a symbol of the advocacy for free speech and resistance to censorship.









Recently, REDO has once again become the focus of public attention due to its association with the movement supporting Pavel Durov. Following his arrest, the TON community quickly posted: "Today, we stand with Pavel Durov - Creator of Telegram. In support of the #DigitalResistance, we are updating Toncoin's logo and profile pictures across TON Community channels to the global symbol of Digital Resistance — the Resistance Dog. Pavel Durov started this movement during his fight to maintain the privacy of Telegram users and protect freedom of speech." This post, which reads like a call to arms, also suggested that participants change their profile pictures to the Resistance Dog. Previously, Elon Musk also posted on social media, expressing his support for freedom of speech.





Subsequently, this movement gained participation and support from various figures, including TON Foundation Chairman Steve Yun, who changed his X profile picture to the Resistance Dog logo, and Binance, which updated the TON logo on some of its pages. This show of solidarity not only demonstrated support for Durov but also positioned Resistance Dog as a central symbol of the protest movement, further raising the visibility of the REDO token.









The memecoin REDO, part of the TON ecosystem, was introduced in January of this year and has seen a dramatic increase in popularity following Durov's arrest. Analysts believe REDO is poised to become the leading memecoin within the TON ecosystem. Since August 25, REDO's market cap has surged by over 250%, exceeding $95.7 million. Although the current price has dropped by more than 46.8% from its historical peak, REDO's trading volume skyrocketed to $17 million in a short period, reflecting strong market response and widespread community support. Despite the ongoing legal uncertainties surrounding Durov, the spirit of resistance embodied by REDO is resonating within the community.









As a memecoin within the TON ecosystem, REDO's growth prospects are inevitably influenced by the overall ecological environment. Durov's arrest has had a significant impact on the TON ecosystem. According to Coingecko data, TON's circulating market cap once shrank by $3.77 billion, causing it to fall out of the top ten in market capitalization rankings. Although prices have recovered somewhat, the market still faces uncertainty. Additionally, the total value locked (TVL) on TON dropped by over 37% in the initial stages of the event but has since rebounded to $390 million.









After the incident, several cryptocurrency leaders and institutions chose to increase their holdings of TON tokens in support of Durov. Entities like DWF Labs and Memeland purchased large amounts of TON tokens on the open market. These actions not only stabilized the market but also supported the development of REDO tokens. Market analysts anticipate that, despite current uncertainties, TON may experience a rebound in the coming weeks. Historical experience suggests that after an initial panic sell-off, the cryptocurrency market often reassesses the situation and returns to a more rational state.





Regarding the future of TON, Richard Galvin, co-founder of the hedge fund DACM involved in TON's private rounds, stated in an interview with Bloomberg that it is "too early" to determine the long-term impact of Durov's detention on Telegram and that the weekend's market reaction "temporarily factored in this uncertainty into the TON price." According to CoinTelegraph, although Durov's arrest previously caused significant volatility, market analysis indicates that TON might see a substantial rebound in the coming weeks, which would positively affect REDO tokens as well. Although Durov has been released, the future trajectory of REDO remains uncertain, and the market is still observing its potential impact.





Durov's arrest and the Resistance Dog movement have brought unprecedented attention to REDO tokens. As a symbol of the protest movement, REDO has made a striking impact in the market and gained widespread support from the cryptocurrency community. Despite facing challenges, the Resistance Dog movement and REDO’s surge indicate that REDO tokens may continue to attract market interest. In the coming weeks, as events develop further and the market reassesses, the performance of REDO and TON will continue to be closely watched. Regardless of the final outcome, the Resistance Dog movement has successfully spotlighted REDO tokens in the cryptocurrency market.



