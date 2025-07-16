Spot trading is the process of buying and selling Zero1 Labs (DEAI) at the current market price, with immediate settlement. Unlike derivatives such as futures trading, which involve contracts that settle at a later date, spot trading means you directly own the DEAI tokens once your order is filled. In the DEAI spot market, trades are matched through an order book system based on price and time priority.

Key advantages of spot trading DEAI include:

Actual ownership of the DEAI token, allowing participation in the Zero1 Labs ecosystem.

Common terminology in Zero1 Labs DEAI spot trading:

Bid: The highest price a buyer is willing to pay for DEAI Token.

When selecting a platform for DEAI Token spot trading, consider the following features:

Support for DEAI trading pairs: Ensure the platform lists DEAI/USDT and other relevant Zero1 Labs pairs.

MEXC offers comprehensive DEAI trading pairs, strong security protocols (including cold wallet storage), and competitive rates with maker fees as low as 0.05%. The platform provides clear charts, intuitive navigation, and sufficient liquidity for efficient Zero1 Labs DEAI trading.

1. Create and Verify Your MEXC Account

Register at MEXC using your email or phone number.

Set a secure password and verify your account via a code.

Complete KYC by submitting your identification.

2. Deposit Funds

Navigate to "Assets" > "Deposit."

For crypto: Select your preferred currency, copy the deposit address, and transfer funds.

For fiat: Use card, P2P, or third-party options as available.

3. Access the DEAI Spot Trading Interface

Go to "Spot."

Search for the "DEAI/USDT" trading pair.

Review the Zero1 Labs price chart, order book, and recent trades.

4. Understand the Order Book and Depth Chart

The order book displays current buy (bid) and sell (ask) orders for DEAI Token.

The depth chart visualizes market liquidity at different price levels.

5. Place Different Types of Orders

Limit Order: Set a specific price at which you want to buy or sell Zero1 Labs DEAI.

6. Manage Open Orders and View Trade History

Monitor your open DEAI orders in the "Open Orders" section.

Cancel unfilled orders if needed.

Track your balance and trade history in the "Assets" section.

7. Practice Risk Management

Set stop-losses to protect your capital when trading DEAI Token.

Take profits at predetermined levels.

Maintain responsible position sizing.

Technical analysis basics: Use candlestick patterns and indicators like RSI and MACD to identify DEAI Token trends and entry points.

Emotional trading: Avoid decisions driven by fear or greed during DEAI Token price swings.

Spot trading Zero1 Labs (DEAI) offers direct ownership and flexibility for a range of trading strategies. Success depends on applying sound trading principles, not chasing quick profits. MEXC provides educational resources, advanced charting tools, and diverse order types to help you refine your approach to DEAI Token trading. Whether you're new to Zero1 Labs DEAI or an experienced trader, MEXC delivers the security, liquidity, and tools needed for effective trading in today's cryptocurrency markets.