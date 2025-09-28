View Your Favorite Futures Trading Pairs on MEXC and Stay Updated on Real-Time Crypto Price Movements





MEXC offers a wide selection of Futures pairs, supporting over 1,300 trading pairs with adjustable leverage ranging from 1x to 500x. With ultra-low trading fees , MEXC has become the go-to platform for futures traders. To help users navigate the vast selection of Futures trading pairs, MEXC provides a "Favorites" feature, making it easier to filter and view the pairs they frequently trade or monitor.









By using the "Favorites" feature, users can add key or frequently used Futures pairs to a personalized list for quick access and streamlined management. Key advantages include:





Increased Efficiency : Save time by avoiding repeated searches among numerous trading pairs and quickly access key trading pages.

Easy Monitoring : View real-time prices, volatility, and trading data for your selected pairs in one place to support informed trading decisions.

Personalized Grouping : On mobile, users can organize favorite tokens into groups by strategy or category for easier viewing.

Decision Support: Combined with sorting and chart features, your favorites list becomes a dynamic observation dashboard tailored to your needs.













Futures, then select either USDT-M Futures or Coin-M Futures. For this example, we'll use USDT-M Futures. Visit the official MEXC website and log in to your account. From the top menu, go to, then select either. For this example, we'll use USDT-M Futures.





On the trading page, hover your cursor over the ▼ icon next to the trading pair to open the list of available Futures pairs. Click the ☆ icon next to a pair to add it to your favorites.





If you don't see the trading pair you want, simply search for it using the search bar. Once found, click the ☆ icon next to the pair to add it to your favorites.

















Open the MEXC App and log in to your account. Tap Markets at the bottom of the home screen, then go to Favorites > Futures, and tap the Add to Favorites button.





In the search bar, enter the name of the Futures trading pair you want to add, such as BTC. Then, tap the ☆ icon next to BTC USDT Perpetual to add it to your favorites list.

























On the Futures trading page where you added pairs to your favorites, click Favorites to view your selected pairs. The page displays detailed information such as the contract name, latest price, price change percentage, and trading volume. You can sort the list in ascending or descending order based on last price, price change, or trading volume.









You can also scroll to the bottom of the page and click ≡ → Favorites & Hot to quickly display your favorite Futures pairs at the bottom of the screen.





Those marked with ★ are your favorited Futures pairs, while those marked with 🔥 are currently trending (Hot) Futures pairs.





You can click the < and > arrows on either side to scroll and view additional Futures pairs.









At the bottom right of the page, click the Edit button to rearrange your favorite Futures pairs by dragging them using the ☰ icon. You can also check the Show Prices option to display price data before the price change percentage for both favorite and trending pairs at the bottom of the page. Click Confirm to save your changes.













On the Markets page in the App, you can view your favorite pairs under Favorites → Futures. The page displays detailed data including pair name, latest price, price change percentage, and trading volume. You can sort the list in ascending or descending order based on last price, price change, or trading volume.





By tapping the + icon on the right, you can create different groups and categorize your favorite Futures pairs according to your own criteria. This makes it easier to view data for specific types of Futures pairs.

















MEXC offers Futures trading as a type of derivatives trading with thousands of cryptocurrencies as investment targets. Investors can use leverage to amplify their capital and achieve expected returns. This also requires investors to carefully select the trading targets and entry timing. Therefore, a futures trading platform must provide users with a wide range of trading pairs, fast listing speed, and strict project vetting capabilities. MEXC Futures products are undoubtedly the first choice for many Futures traders. As of July 2025, MEXC has listed over 1,300 Futures trading pairs, covering USDT-M perpetual Futures, USDC-M perpetual Futures, and Coin-M Futures to meet the diverse needs of users with different trading preferences.









On MEXC , the maker fee for Perpetual Futures is 0.00%, and the taker fee is 0.02%. For more details on MEXC’s fee rates, please refer to the official fee schedule . Rates may vary by country and region, so please refer to the fee page for the most accurate information.





Comparing the USDT-margined perpetual contract trading fees available to regular users, MEXC Futures products are highly competitive within the industry.





Trading Platform MEXC Competitor 1 Competitor 2 Competitor 3 Competitor 4 Maker Fee Rate 0 0.018% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% Taker Fee Rate 0.02% 0.045% 0.05% 0.06% 0.06%





The four competitors listed above are all among the top 20 cryptocurrency exchanges ranked by CoinMarketCap . This straightforward comparison clearly shows MEXC's fee advantage. Based on taker fees alone, the competitors' rates range from 0.045% to 0.06%, which is 2.25 to 3 times higher than MEXC's rate.





For example, suppose a user named Alice plans to invest 10,000 USDT using 10x leverage, opening a position as a maker and closing as a taker. The fees Alice would pay on these five platforms (calculated on a position value of 100,000 USDT, ignoring price fluctuations) are:





Trading Platform MEXC Competitor 1 Competitor 2 Competitor 3 Competitor 4 Maker Fee (USDT) 0 18 20 20 20 Taker Fee (USDT) 20 45 50 60 60 Total Fee (USDT) 20 63 70 80 80





This real-world fee comparison highlights the significant cost-saving advantage of trading Futures on MEXC.





Moreover, as of July 22, 2025, MEXC has launched a 0-Fee Trader's Fest where over 140 Futures trading pairs enjoy zero maker and taker fees, offering comprehensive benefits to users worldwide.





If you are a Solana ecosystem user, you can also participate in the Solana Ecosystem Month event, trading Solana ecosystem tokens with zero maker and taker fees. You can also stake SOL to enjoy up to 999% APR.









Since its founding, MEXC has been praised for discovering high-quality projects and quickly listing new tokens. With years of industry experience and a strong reputation, MEXC has amassed millions of users and become the first choice for many new and experienced traders, operating in more than 170 countries and regions worldwide.

The large user base ensures excellent market depth for MEXC Futures, balanced contract tiers, and fair, transparent prices. In the past 24 hours, MEXC Futures trading volume exceeded 40.6 billion USD . This depth ensures smooth trading during extreme market conditions and helps avoid unexpected liquidations. (Note: Data as of July 22, 2025 from CoinMarketCap)









Taking the BTCUSDT trading pair as an example, by calculating the total volume of limit orders within ±5 basis points around the mid-price in the BTCUSDT Futures order book, MEXC has approximately 79.57 million USDT, while another global top-three competitor has about 18.42 million USDT. MEXC‘s depth is roughly 4.3 times higher than the industry leader.









