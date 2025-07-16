WalletConnect: Bridging Web3 to Unlock the Gateway to the Crypto World



MEXC will debut WCT Spot and Futures trading . Currently, the platform has opened a deposit channel for WCT tokens, allowing you to deposit your tokens on MEXC and wait for subsequent trading.

273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT. At the same time, you can visit the MEXC Airdrop+ event page to participate in WCT deposit and trading activities and share rewards valued at







WalletConnect (WCT) is the first open source cryptographic protocol that enables secure connections between digital wallets and decentralized applications (dApps). Thanks to this technology, users can easily access a variety of dApps without disclosing their private keys, ensuring maximum security.









Compatible with all types of wallets: From Trust Wallet, MetaMask to Rainbow Wallet, WalletConnect supports over 600 different wallets. You can also access more than 50,000 supported decentralized applications.





Absolute security: All connections are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that no one can steal your information or funds.





User-friendly: Simply scan a QR code or click a link. There's no need to enter complex private keys, so you don't have to worry about scams.









In just a few simple steps, you can securely connect your crypto wallet to your favorite dApps, such as Uniswap or OpenSea:





1）Access the dApp: Open the decentralized application you need to use.

2）Select the wallet connection: Click the "Connect Wallet" button and choose WalletConnect.

3）Scan the QR code or Click the Link: If you're using a computer, scan the QR code; if you're using a mobile device, click the link.

4）Confirm the connection: Approve the connection request within your wallet application.





Now you can directly trade, swap tokens, and perform other actions on the dApp without needing to enter your private key.









The WalletConnect Token (WCT) is the native token of the WalletConnect network, with an initial total supply limited to 1 billion tokens. It is designed to encourage user participation and drive sustainable ecosystem development through fair distribution. The tokenomics of WCT includes the following allocations:





WalletConnect Fund (27%) Used for partnerships, sponsorships, ecosystem development, and marketing activities. Airdrop (18.5%) Released in phases to encourage new users and maintain community engagement. Team (18.5%) Allocated to founding members and project developers to ensure ongoing project development. Rewards (17.5%) Used for staking and contributing reward activities to enhance network security. Investors (11.5%) Allocated to early supporters of the project to show gratitude for their support. Core Development (7%) Used for the development of the protocol and its related modules.





This tokenomics model not only encourages active user participation but also provides stable resource support for the development and expansion of the WalletConnect ecosystem.













WCT is not just an ordinary token; it plays a key role in the ecosystem, driving efficient network operations and sustainable growth. Its main uses include:





Network Participation Rewards: Users receive rewards for staking WCT, operating nodes, and collaborating with wallets. This encourages active involvement and ensures system stability.





Enhancing Network Performance and Reliability: Staking WCT improves network security and maintains optimal performance, while incentivizing community contributions to support sustainable ecosystem development.





Governance and Voting Rights: WCT holders can vote on important decisions, such as protocol upgrades and system improvements, thus influencing the future direction of the network.





Sustainable Revenue Source: WCT is used to pay for transaction fees and other income channels, contributing to the long-term economic stability and growth of the ecosystem.













WalletConnect is led by CEO Jess Houlgrave, who brings over 12 years of experience in payments, art, cryptocurrency, and finance. Jess previously served as the Chief Strategy Officer at Checkout.com and founded Codex Protocol. She is also a member of the Bank of England's CBDC Forum and the founder of the Art and Blockchain Fund. Under her leadership, WalletConnect is committed to building a secure and user-friendly decentralized ecosystem.









WalletConnect has formed partnerships with industry-leading companies such as Coinbase Ventures and Polygon Ventures, leveraging their financial support to expand the platform's global influence. The ecosystem currently includes hundreds of wallets and thousands of decentralized applications, creating a powerful network of communication and interaction.









As decentralized applications and blockchain technology continue to evolve, WalletConnect will serve as an essential bridge connecting wallets and dApps by providing a secure connection method. Enhanced security and optimized transaction features are set to attract more users, while listings on renowned exchanges like MEXC ensure high liquidity for the token. Additionally, its decentralized governance model and active community lay a solid foundation for widespread adoption and potential investment opportunities.









WalletConnect (WCT) is a crucial bridge between crypto wallets and decentralized applications, delivering secure, user-friendly, and decentralized connectivity within the blockchain ecosystem. If you're seeking a reliable trading platform that offers high liquidity, flexible leveraged trading, and convenient conversion features, MEXC is your ideal choice.





1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or official website

2) Search for the WCT token using the search bar, then choose Spot or Futures trading for WCT.

3) Select your order type, enter the quantity, price, and other parameters to complete the transaction.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.