ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the ABBC platform, a decentralized ecosystem focused on secure and efficient digital payments and online shopping. Launched in 2018, ABBC Coin was developed to address the challenges of slow, costly, and insecure transactions in the e-commerce sector. With its high-performance blockchain infrastructure and cross-chain compatibility, ABBC Token enables users to make fast, low-fee payments and access a suite of digital commerce services. The platform's core mission is to make online shopping with digital assets safer, more accessible, and enjoyable for users worldwide, leveraging advanced wallet technology and a robust ABBC Coin payment network.

ABBC Coin was founded in 2018 by a team of blockchain and fintech professionals with extensive experience in digital payments, cybersecurity, and decentralized technologies. The founding team's vision was to create a platform that could transform the global e-commerce landscape by integrating blockchain technology to solve persistent issues of payment security, transaction speed, and cross-border accessibility.

Since its inception, ABBC Coin has achieved several significant milestones. These include raising $3.5 million through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2018, launching its mainnet with a high-throughput Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus, and developing strategic partnerships to expand its ecosystem. The project gained substantial attention after launching products like Aladdin Wallet and Buyaladdin, positioning ABBC Token as an innovator in blockchain-powered digital commerce.

The ABBC Coin ecosystem consists of several interconnected products designed to provide a comprehensive solution for digital payments and e-commerce:

Aladdin Wallet : This non-custodial wallet is the main application of the ABBC ecosystem, allowing users to securely store, send, and receive cryptocurrencies. It supports multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum and Polygon, and ensures high-level security for digital assets. Aladdin Wallet is widely used for seamless ABBC Token transactions and asset management.

Buyaladdin : Serving as a global online shopping platform, Buyaladdin enables users to purchase goods from over 50 online retailers using ABBC Coin and other major cryptocurrencies. This platform addresses the need for crypto-friendly e-commerce, offering a user-friendly interface and broad merchant integration.

Aladdin Pro and DOMINO DEX: Aladdin Pro extends the ecosystem by enabling cross-chain swaps, allowing users to move ABBC Coins between networks like Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon. DOMINO DEX is a decentralized exchange that supports secure and efficient ABBC Token trading, further enhancing the platform's utility.

These products work together to create a seamless environment where ABBC Coin serves as the utility token powering all interactions, from payments and shopping to staking and governance. This integrated approach delivers a self-sustaining and efficient ecosystem for digital commerce.

The e-commerce and digital payments industry faces several critical challenges that ABBC Coin aims to address:

Payment Security : Online transactions are often vulnerable to fraud and data breaches, leading to loss of funds and user trust.

Transaction Speed and Cost : Traditional payment systems can be slow and expensive, especially for cross-border transactions, resulting in delays and high fees for users and merchants.

: Traditional payment systems can be slow and expensive, especially for cross-border transactions, resulting in delays and high fees for users and merchants. Limited Crypto Adoption in E-Commerce: Many online retailers do not accept cryptocurrencies, limiting the utility of digital assets for everyday purchases.

ABBC Coin addresses these pain points through its advanced blockchain infrastructure and product suite:

Enhancing Payment Security: By leveraging blockchain's immutable ledger and cryptographic security, ABBC Token ensures that transactions are transparent, tamper-proof, and resistant to fraud. This protects both consumers and merchants from common online threats. Improving Transaction Speed and Reducing Costs: The ABBC Coin mainnet utilizes a high-performance DPoS consensus mechanism, enabling over 5,000 transactions per second with minimal fees. This makes digital payments fast and cost-effective, even for international transfers. Driving Crypto Adoption in E-Commerce: Through platforms like Buyaladdin and Aladdin Wallet, ABBC Coin makes it easy for users to shop online with cryptocurrencies, bridging the gap between digital assets and real-world commerce. The ecosystem's interoperability with multiple blockchains further expands its reach and usability.

By integrating these solutions, ABBC Coin provides a comprehensive and secure environment for digital payments and online shopping, transforming how users interact with e-commerce platforms.

The total issuance (maximum supply) of ABBC Coin (ABBC) is reported as either 1,225,109,279 ABBC or 1,423,973,934 ABBC, depending on the source. The most frequently cited and likely current figure is 1,225,109,279 ABBC.

Proportional distribution of ABBC tokens:

80% of the ABBC tokens were allocated to investors during the Token Generation Event (TGE).

20% were allocated to the project founders and team.

Additional details:

ABBC Coin uses a fixed supply issuance/burn mechanism.

issuance/burn mechanism. The ABBC Token type is ERC-20 .

. As of the latest available data, the circulating supply is approximately 905,304,096 ABBC , which is about 73.9% of the total supply.

is approximately , which is about of the total supply. ABBC Coin conducted an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2018, raising $3.5 million.

Caveats:

There is some inconsistency in reported maximum supply figures (1,225,109,279 vs. 1,423,973,934 ABBC). The lower figure is more widely cited and likely reflects the current official supply.

The official website and white paper were not found in the search results, so the above is based on exchange and aggregator data. For the most authoritative and up-to-date figures, consult the official ABBC Coin website or white paper directly.

Within the ABBC ecosystem, the ABBC Token serves multiple functions:

Medium of Exchange : Used for payments on e-commerce platforms like Buyaladdin and for peer-to-peer transfers.

: Used for payments on e-commerce platforms like Buyaladdin and for peer-to-peer transfers. Staking and Rewards : Users can stake ABBC Coin to earn rewards, incentivizing network participation and security.

: Users can stake ABBC Coin to earn rewards, incentivizing network participation and security. Governance: ABBC Token holders can delegate voting power to block producers, influencing platform development and strategic decisions.

At the time of the token launch, approximately 73.9% of ABBC tokens (about 905 million ABBC) were in circulation, with the remainder subject to vesting and unlock schedules designed to ensure market stability and long-term growth.

ABBC Coin implements a delegated governance model, allowing ABBC Token holders to participate in decision-making by voting on proposals through their chosen block producers. Staking ABBC tokens not only secures the network but also provides users with regular rewards, with yields determined by network participation and staking duration.

ABBC Coin stands as an innovative solution in the digital payments and e-commerce sector, addressing key challenges through its secure, high-speed blockchain infrastructure and user-centric product suite. With its growing ecosystem and robust tokenomics, ABBC Token demonstrates significant potential to transform how users and merchants interact with online commerce.