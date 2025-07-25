What is AIL（AILayer）? An Introduction to Digital Assets

AIL (AI Link™ / AILayer) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed to power the AILayer decentralized platform, which focuses on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with blockchain technology. Launched in 2025, AIL was developed to address the growing need for secure, scalable, and efficient AI-driven solutions within the blockchain ecosystem. By leveraging its advanced technological foundation, AIL enables users to access, deploy, and monetize AI services while ensuring high levels of security, transparency, and cost-efficiency. The platform aims to bridge the gap between AI innovation and decentralized infrastructure, making AI more accessible and trustworthy for developers, enterprises, and end-users.

AILayer was founded in 2024 by a team of experienced professionals with backgrounds in blockchain engineering, AI research, and enterprise software development. The founding members previously held key positions at leading technology firms and academic institutions, bringing together expertise in distributed systems, cryptography, and machine learning. Their vision was to create a platform that could democratize access to AI by leveraging the transparency and security of blockchain technology.

Since its inception, AILayer has achieved several notable milestones, including the successful completion of its seed funding round, the launch of its testnet in late 2024, and the rollout of its mainnet in early 2025. The project has also established strategic partnerships with AI research labs and blockchain infrastructure providers, further strengthening its position as an innovator in the AI-blockchain convergence space. AILayer gained significant attention following the announcement of its pre-listing points program and subsequent token launch, positioning it as a promising player in the decentralized AI sector.

The AILayer ecosystem comprises several interconnected products designed to deliver a comprehensive solution for developers, enterprises, and AI enthusiasts:

AILayer Main Platform

The AILayer main platform serves as the core application, enabling users to deploy, access, and monetize AI models and services through a decentralized marketplace. Built on robust blockchain infrastructure, the platform ensures data integrity, model provenance, and secure transactions. It is currently utilized by a growing community of developers and enterprises seeking reliable AI solutions for various applications, including data analytics, automation, and predictive modeling.

AI Service Marketplace

The AI Service Marketplace extends the ecosystem by providing a curated environment where users can discover, purchase, and integrate AI-powered services. Leveraging smart contracts, the marketplace ensures transparent pricing, automated payments, and verifiable service delivery. This approach creates a seamless experience for both AI providers and consumers, fostering innovation and collaboration.

Developer Tools and SDKs

AILayer offers a suite of developer tools and software development kits (SDKs) that simplify the integration of AI capabilities into decentralized applications (dApps). These resources empower developers to build, test, and deploy AI-driven solutions efficiently, accelerating the adoption of AI within the blockchain space.

Together, these components form a powerful and cohesive ecosystem where AIL functions as the utility token that facilitates all interactions, incentivizes participation, and supports the platform's growth.

The AI and blockchain industries face several persistent challenges that AILayer seeks to address:

Data Privacy and Security

AI applications often require access to sensitive data, raising concerns about privacy and unauthorized use. Traditional solutions struggle to provide robust data protection, leading to potential breaches and loss of trust.

Lack of Transparency in AI Models

Many AI models operate as "black boxes," making it difficult for users to verify their integrity, fairness, and performance. This lack of transparency hinders adoption, especially in regulated industries.

Barriers to AI Monetization and Access

Developers and small enterprises face obstacles in monetizing their AI innovations due to high entry costs, limited distribution channels, and complex licensing models.

AILayer addresses these pain points through its decentralized architecture, which ensures secure data handling, transparent model validation, and an open marketplace for AI services. By leveraging blockchain technology, AILayer provides a comprehensive solution that empowers users to control their data, verify AI outputs, and participate in a fair and efficient AI economy.

The total issuance (max total supply) of the AIL token is 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) tokens. This figure is confirmed by both exchange announcements and blockchain explorer data. The AIL token is an ERC-20 asset deployed at contract address 0xAFf47Cc6b24FE9986B7FC3Cad0E671913E7b9F68. Prior to the token launch, there were 21,000,000,000 pre-listing points, which were mapped to AIL tokens at a 21:1 ratio.

However, the proportional distribution (token allocation breakdown) of AIL tokens is not provided in the available search results. The sources confirm the total supply and the mapping ratio from pre-listing points, but do not specify how the 1 billion tokens are distributed among categories such as team, investors, ecosystem, or community.

Key details:

- Token name: AIL (AI Link™ / AILayer)

- Total supply: 1,000,000,000 AIL

- Pre-listing points: 21,000,000,000 (mapped to AIL at 21:1 ratio)

- Blockchain: ERC-20 token (contract address: 0xAFf47Cc6b24FE9986B7FC3Cad0E671913E7b9F68)

Limitations:

No official breakdown of the proportional distribution (e.g., allocations to team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) is available in the current search results. For a detailed allocation, refer to the project's official white paper or tokenomics documentation, which was not found in the provided sources.

Within the AILayer ecosystem, the AIL token serves multiple functions:

- Transaction Fees: Used to pay for deploying and accessing AI services on the platform.

- Incentives: Rewards developers and contributors for providing high-quality AI models and services.

- Governance: Grants holders the right to participate in protocol governance, including voting on key proposals and upgrades.

The specific circulation schedule and unlock timeline for AIL tokens have not been disclosed in the available sources. For detailed information on vesting and release schedules, consult the official project documentation.

AILayer implements a decentralized governance model, allowing token holders to propose and vote on protocol changes. Staking mechanisms may be available to incentivize long-term participation and network security, though precise details on APY and staking terms are not provided in the current search results.

AIL (AI Link™ / AILayer) stands as an innovative solution in the decentralized AI sector, addressing critical challenges through its secure, transparent, and accessible platform. With its robust technological foundation and growing ecosystem, AIL demonstrates significant potential to transform how developers, enterprises, and users interact with AI and blockchain. Ready to start trading AIL? Our comprehensive "AIL Trading Complete Guide: From Getting Started to Hands-On Trading" walks you through everything you need to know—from AIL fundamentals and wallet setup to advanced trading strategies and risk management techniques. Whether you're new to cryptocurrency or an experienced trader, this step-by-step guide will equip you with knowledge on MEXC's secure platform. Discover how to maximize your AIL potential today!