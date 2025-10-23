



1) Capx is an Ethereum Layer-2 protocol designed for AI applications, providing end-to-end infrastructure covering deployment, operation, and monetization.

2) Each AI application issues its own native ERC-20 token, enabling collective ownership and governance by its community.

3) The modular architecture includes three layers: Capx App (frontend), Capx Chain (settlement layer), and Capx Cloud (compute layer).

4) Developers can deploy containerized AI agents within seconds, while early users gain partial ownership of the application.

5) CAPX functions as the native gas token, facilitating economic transactions and value circulation throughout the ecosystem.













Capx AI is a decentralized protocol designed specifically for the creation, deployment, and monetization of AI applications. Built as an Ethereum Layer-2 , its goal is to establish a new era for the AI Builder Economy.





The core problem Capx aims to address is how to transform AI applications from isolated codebases into network-native economic entities that are open, composable, and liquid.













Capx believes that autonomous software agents will become the most significant economic participants of the next decade. These agents can think, act, and iterate at a pace far beyond that of human-founded startups. However, the current Web3 stack is designed for humans, not for code that operates according to its own rules. Capx aims to bridge this gap by addressing three fundamental problems:





Agent Needs Importance Capx's Solution Programmable Ownership Early users, data providers, and contributors should hold direct ownership in the agents they help power; otherwise, network effects will stagnate. Each agent launches with a native ERC-20 token. The allocation framework embeds community ownership from day one and dynamically adjusts incentives as the agent grows. Agent-Native Infrastructure

Traditional cloud services limit long-running, self-reflective processes. Agents require deterministic computation, low-cost microtransactions, and bandwidth optimized for autonomous logic. Capx Cloud and Capx Chain form a vertically integrated environment that enables continuous, uninterrupted agent execution. On-Chain Liquidity Tokens only have value if they are liquid. Agents must connect to existing DeFi infrastructure to achieve price discovery, collateralization, and composability. Built-in AMM pools enable instant trading of each agent token, while liquidity hooks integrate with the wider DeFi stack, allowing agent assets to be borrowed, used in liquidity pools, and recognized by any smart contract.





In short, Capx is a programmable ownership, settlement, and liquidity layer that enables autonomous agents to evolve from proof-of-concept demos into fully capitalized, community-owned businesses.









Capx adopts a three-layer interoperable architecture that together forms a complete AI agent ecosystem.









This is the gateway for users to interact with the Capx ecosystem, available on both mobile and web interfaces. Its core functions include:

Social Discovery: Browse trending AI applications and discover emerging agents.

Native Trading Interface: Trade agent tokens directly within the application.

Performance Metrics and Staking: View agent performance data and participate in staking to earn rewards.

Capx App functions as the "App Store plus Robinhood" for AI applications, serving both as a discovery and trading platform that lowers the barrier to participation in the AI app economy.









Built as a Rollup based on Arbitrum Orbit, Capx Chain is optimized for agent interactions and token transactions. Its key technical features include:

Built-in AMM: Provides automated market-making for agent tokens.

CAPX as Native Gas Token: CAPX is used to pay transaction fees.

Cross-Agent Composability: Different AI agents can invoke and collaborate with one another.

Microtransaction Optimization: Supports high-frequency, low-cost interactions between agents.

The network has already processed over 116.7 million transactions, demonstrating strong on-chain activity.









Capx Cloud is a decentralized infrastructure designed for deploying and scaling AI agents. Its core capabilities include:

Docker-Based Deployment: Developers can quickly containerize and deploy agents.

Auto-Scaling Compute Clusters: Dynamically allocate computing resources based on demand.

Encrypted Storage and APIs: Secure data protection and standardized access interfaces.

Minimized-Trust Network: Ensures security through cryptoeconomic mechanisms.

Capx Cloud currently secures the network with a restaking TVL of $419 million, providing robust economic safety guarantees.













CAPX is the native protocol token of the Capx ecosystem and serves as the Capx Chain's native gas token. It plays multiple key roles across the ecosystem, acting as the economic link connecting AI application developers, users, infrastructure providers, and investors.





As a blockchain network purpose-built for AI applications, all transactions on Capx Chain require CAPX for paying gas fees. To date, the network has processed over 116.7 million transactions, demonstrating strong on-chain activity and real demand for the CAPX token.









1) Gas Fee Payment: As the native gas token of Capx Chain, CAPX is used to pay for all on-chain transaction fees, including AI agent deployment, interactions, and token trading.

2) Staking and Network Security: Staking CAPX provides economic security for the network. Node operators and validators receive rewards and a share of transaction fees.

3) Ecosystem Incentives and Rewards: CAPX is distributed to developers, early users, infrastructure providers, and community contributors to promote ecosystem growth.

4) Protocol Governance: CAPX holders participate in governance by voting on key protocol parameters, feature upgrades, and fund allocations.

5) Value Capture: The token captures ecosystem value through mechanisms such as gas fee burning, protocol revenue distribution, network effects, and scarcity-driven design.

















Traditional AI application development often requires complex infrastructure setup, high cloud service costs, and dedicated DevOps teams.





Capx's Solution:

Deploy containerized agents within seconds

Access automatically scalable computing resources

Launch with a ready-to-use token economy

This makes the concept of a one-person company achievable, allowing individual developers to build and operate successful AI applications.









Traditional software companies rely on significant funding, marketing, and sales operations to achieve growth.





Capx's tokenomics model creates a self-sustaining growth engine:

Early users join through token incentives

Users are rewarded for using and promoting agents

Increased usage drives up agent value

Token appreciation attracts more participants

Network effects accelerate, forming a positive feedback loop









AI agents require no sleep, vacations, or downtime. Capx enables a continuously operating autonomous economy:

Agents can serve users around the clock

Cross-time-zone collaboration is seamless

Transactions and settlements occur instantly

Global markets remain perpetually open









Blockchain technology resolves the trust issues inherent in traditional centralized platforms:

Clear Ownership: On-chain records are immutable

Transparent Revenue: Token distributions are publicly auditable

Democratic Governance: Community members vote on key decisions

Traceable Value: Every transaction is permanently recorded on-chain













How to Participate:

Use the Capx SDK to deploy containerized AI agents

Mint native tokens for each agent

Define issuance rules and governance mechanisms

Revenue Sources:

Founders' allocation of agent tokens

Income generated from user interactions with the agent

Capital gains from agent token appreciation









How to Participate:

Discover and use new AI agents

Stake agent tokens to earn rewards

Refer new users to earn commissions

Vote on agent upgrades and governance proposals

Revenue Sources:

Usage rewards and referral commissions

Staking income

Token appreciation









How to Participate:

Provide GPU computing power to Capx Cloud

Operate validator nodes

Offer bandwidth and storage resources

Revenue Sources:

CAPX token rewards

Service fees at the agent level

A share of network transaction fees









How to Participate:

Provide liquidity for agent tokens

Trade agent tokens on decentralized exchanges (DEXs)

Allocate capital to high-growth agents

Revenue Sources:

Trading profits

Liquidity provider (LP) fees

Returns from early-stage investments













According to data from the Capx SuperApp, several AI agents are already operating successfully:

PTE Coach: Up 174.6%

Degengram: Up 95%

Ella: Up 33.5%

Blurbo: Up 24.66%

These agents span multiple sectors including Education, Social Networking, and Entertainment, demonstrating the practical viability of the Capx model. Users can not only interact with these AI applications but also share in their growth by holding the corresponding tokens.













Capx's vision is to build the world's largest decentralized ecosystem for AI applications. With the rapid advancement of AI technology, Capx is focused on the following developments:

Expanding Infrastructure: Increasing computing capacity to support more complex AI agents.

Enhancing Developer Tools: Providing additional SDKs, APIs, and templates.

Deepening DeFi Integration: Connecting with more lending and derivatives protocols.

Building the Community: Bringing together developers and users through Discord and Telegram.

Promoting Standardization: Establishing industry standards and best practices for AI agents.





Capx believes that the most successful organizations of the future will not be large corporations, but community-owned, AI-driven autonomous agents. These agents can iterate rapidly, respond instantly to market conditions, and distribute value fairly among all contributors.





Capx AI is not just a technology platform; it represents a fundamental shift in economic organization. It makes building, owning, and trading AI applications simpler and more equitable than ever before. Through tokenization, Capx transforms AI from a closed commercial tool into an open public asset, enabling everyone to participate in the prosperity of the AI economy.



