What is Chis AI? An Innovative Platform Integrating AI and Blockchain

Chis AI is an innovative AI service platform that fuses AI technology with blockchain, offering users a brand-new way to access AI services. Unlike traditional AI platforms that rely on standard API subscriptions, Chis AI determines service permissions based on each user's CHISAI token holdings, ensuring a decentralized, user-driven experience.









In an era of rapid advances in artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, traditional AI services face numerous challenges such as subscription-model limitations, uneven resource allocation, and centralized control. To address these issues, Chis AI was created to redefine the delivery and usage of AI services through decentralization.





On the Chis AI platform, users can easily connect a Web3 wallet (e.g., MetaMask) and unlock AI services by holding CHISAI tokens. This token-based access control mechanism not only ensures fair service allocation but also drives token circulation and value growth.





Chis AI not only fuses cutting-edge AI technology with the transparency and security of blockchain, but also leverages a unique tokenomics model to deliver a fairer, more efficient AI service experience.













Chis AI employs an innovative token-based access control mechanism. Users must hold a certain amount of CHISAI tokens to unlock the corresponding AI services. This approach ensures fair distribution of resources and prevents service monopolization by a small number of users. At the same time, it incentivizes active participation in the platform ecosystem, as users can enjoy more AI services by holding and using tokens.









To accommodate diverse user needs, Chis AI introduces a tiered prompt system. Users are assigned to different tiers based on the number of CHISAI tokens they hold, with each tier corresponding to a distinct daily AI prompt allowance. This mechanism ensures a smooth onboarding experience for new users while rewarding loyal users who support the platform over the long term.









Chis AI offers a broad spectrum of AI services, covering text-to-image, text-to-speech, image-to-video, AI code generation, blockchain-application AI, AI-driven design, content and marketing AI, and more. These services not only meet user needs across various scenarios but also enhance work efficiency and creativity through AI technology.





Text-to-Image: Users input text descriptions to generate high-quality, stylistically diverse AI images, suitable for design projects, marketing materials, and more.

Text-to-Speech: Provides natural, fluent AI voice synthesis with support for multiple voice styles and languages, ideal for podcasts, audiobooks, advertisements, and more.

Image-to-Video: Converts static images into dynamic videos, enhancing visual storytelling for NFTs, social media content, and other applications.

AI Code Generation: Assists developers by generating efficient code snippets, debugging scripts, and offering intelligent code suggestions; supports multiple programming languages, including smart contract code for blockchain applications.

Blockchain-Application AI: Offers AI-assisted services for the Web3 ecosystem, such as smart contract development, tokenomics modeling, and blockchain data analysis.

AI-Driven Design: Generates UI/UX design elements, brand assets, and other creative visuals, helping designers quickly realize concept mockups.

Content and Marketing AI: Helps businesses and creators produce engaging content including advertisement content, social media posts, and SEO-optimized articles.









Chis AI leverages blockchain technology to ensure AI tasks are executed both efficiently and with full transparency. By employing a hybrid computation model, AI requests are processed on-chain and off-chain, balancing speed with decentralization. Smart contracts guarantee fairness in transactions and prevent abuse, providing users with a secure, reliable service environment.













Token Name: Chis AI Token

Symbol: CHISAI

Total Supply: 100 million









Development: 20%

Community Incentives: 15%

Liquidity and CEX Listings: 32.5% (50% of this for initial liquidity provision)

Treasury: 10%

Marketing: 10%

Burn Mechanism: 10%

Public Sale: 2.5%









AI Prompt Access: Users must hold CHISAI tokens to unlock AI services. The number of tokens held determines their daily prompt allowance.





Ecosystem Rewards: Token holders can earn additional rewards by staking and participating in governance.





Staking and Governance: Staking CHISAI tokens yields extra tokens and grants voting rights on platform upgrades, AI model improvements, and other governance decisions.





Trading and Liquidity: CHISAI will be tradable on both DEXs and CEXs, enabling users to buy and sell tokens and ensuring market liquidity.









Chis AI, as an innovative platform that fuses AI with blockchain, leverages its unique tokenomics model and tiered prompt system to deliver a fairer, more efficient AI service experience. Its diversified AI offerings meet a wide range of user needs, while decentralized processing and transparent security ensure reliable service and user trust. With the launch of the CHISAI token and growing market recognition, Chis AI is poised to set a new benchmark in the AI services sector, guiding the industry toward a more decentralized, user-driven future.





During its rapid growth, Chis AI's cooperation with global exchange MEXC has provided significant momentum. MEXC's low fees, fast execution, broad asset coverage, and deep liquidity have earned investor confidence worldwide. Its understanding of emerging projects and the support it offers have helped foster promising initiatives.





CHISAI is now available for Spot trading on MEXC, where users can trade the token at ultra-low fees





Users can also visit the MEXC Airdrop+ page to participate in CHISAI deposit or trading events for a chance to earn extra rewards.





