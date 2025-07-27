What is IRIS? An Introduction to Digital Assets

IRIS token is the native digital asset of the IRISnet blockchain, a next-generation interchain service hub designed to facilitate interoperability and integration of business services across heterogeneous blockchains, including both public and consortium chains. Launched in April 2019, IRISnet crypto was developed to address the critical challenge of cross-chain communication and service coordination within the rapidly expanding blockchain ecosystem. Built on the Cosmos SDK and enhanced with its own service infrastructure and improved Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol, IRISnet enables developers and enterprises to build distributed applications that can seamlessly interact with multiple blockchains. The IRIS coin powers this ecosystem, providing utility for transaction fees, staking, governance, and incentivizing network participants, all while ensuring security, scalability, and efficient cross-chain operations.
IRISnet was founded in 2018 by a team led by Bianjie, a Shanghai-based blockchain technology company with deep expertise in distributed systems, cryptography, and enterprise IT solutions. The core team includes experienced engineers and researchers who have contributed to major open-source blockchain projects and have backgrounds in both academia and industry. Their vision was to create a platform that could bridge the gap between different blockchains and real-world business services, leveraging the power of the Cosmos ecosystem to enable true interoperability.
Since its inception, IRISnet has achieved several significant milestones. These include the successful completion of its private and public token sales, the launch of its mainnet in April 2019, and the integration of advanced IBC features to support cross-chain asset and data transfers. The project has also established strategic partnerships with leading blockchain projects and enterprise consortia, further expanding its ecosystem. Notably, IRISnet coin has played a pioneering role in the Cosmos network, being among the first to implement and extend IBC capabilities for real-world business use cases.
The total supply of IRISnet (IRIS) is approximately 2,120,566,816 IRIS tokens. The circulating supply is about 1,606,121,561 IRIS tokens as of the latest available data.
Some of these allocations, such as the team and foundation reserves, were subject to vesting and lock-up periods, with IRIS coins released linearly over time.
At the time of the token launch, a portion of IRIS tokens entered circulation, with the remainder subject to vesting schedules to ensure market stability and long-term growth. Team and foundation allocations were locked for a period and then released linearly, while ecosystem and community allocations are distributed according to project milestones and community initiatives.
IRISnet implements an on-chain governance model, allowing IRISnet token holders to propose and vote on network changes through a transparent and decentralized process. Staking IRIS tokens not only secures the network but also enables participants to earn rewards, with the annual percentage yield (APY) varying based on network conditions and total staked supply.
IRISnet (IRIS) stands as an innovative solution in the blockchain interoperability sector, addressing key challenges through its advanced IBC protocol and interchain service infrastructure. With its growing ecosystem, robust technology, and active community, IRISnet crypto demonstrates significant potential to transform how users and enterprises interact with blockchain networks and services.