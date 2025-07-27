What is Ontology Gas (ONG)? An Introduction to Digital Assets

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a blockchain-based utility token that powers the Ontology decentralized platform, which is designed to provide high-performance, customizable public blockchains for a wide range of industries. Launched in August 2019, the Ontology Gas token was developed to address the need for efficient, scalable, and secure transaction processing within the Ontology ecosystem. With its dual-token model, Ontology separates governance (ONT) from utility (ONG coin), enabling users to pay for transaction fees, smart contract execution, and resource management while ensuring low costs, high throughput, and robust network security. The ONG crypto is essential for maintaining the daily operations and incentivizing node participation on the Ontology network.

Ontology was founded in 2017 by Jun Li, a blockchain architect with extensive experience in distributed systems, identity solutions, and financial technology. The core team includes professionals with backgrounds in cryptography, enterprise IT, and business development, many of whom previously worked at reputable organizations in the technology and finance sectors. The founding team's vision was to create a platform that could bridge the gap between blockchain technology and real-world business applications, focusing on digital identity, data integrity, and cross-chain interoperability.

Since its inception, Ontology has achieved several significant milestones, including the launch of its mainnet in June 2018, the introduction of its dual-token model (ONT and Ontology Gas token), and the rollout of key products such as ONT ID (a decentralized identity framework) and the Ontology WASM virtual machine. Strategic partnerships with technology firms and enterprise clients have further strengthened Ontology's position as a leading blockchain infrastructure provider. The project gained substantial attention after the mainnet launch and the implementation of its staking and reward mechanisms, positioning ONG coin as a core utility token in the Ontology ecosystem.

The ONG token ecosystem consists of several interconnected products that work together to provide a comprehensive solution for enterprises, developers, and end-users:

Ontology Mainnet:

The Ontology mainnet serves as the foundational blockchain platform, enabling users to deploy smart contracts, manage digital identities, and process high-speed transactions. Built on a robust consensus mechanism, the mainnet ensures security, scalability, and interoperability, supporting a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps) and enterprise solutions. The mainnet is used by thousands of developers and businesses for applications in finance, supply chain, and digital identity, making it a leading solution in the enterprise blockchain segment.

ONT ID (Decentralized Identity Framework):

ONT ID extends the functionality of the Ontology Gas ecosystem by providing a secure, user-controlled digital identity solution. This service allows individuals and organizations to manage their identity credentials, control access to personal data, and comply with regulatory requirements. Using cryptographic proofs and decentralized storage, ONT ID creates a seamless and privacy-preserving experience for all participants in the network.

Ontology WASM Virtual Machine:

The Ontology WASM virtual machine completes the ecosystem by enabling developers to write and deploy smart contracts in multiple programming languages. Through its innovative support for WebAssembly, this component enables high-performance contract execution and supports cross-chain interoperability for all users. This represents a unique approach to smart contract development, not previously available in many public blockchains.

These three components work together to create a comprehensive environment where Ontology Gas (ONG) serves as the utility token that powers all interactions within the network, creating a self-sustaining and efficient ecosystem.

The blockchain industry currently faces several critical challenges that ONG crypto aims to solve through its innovative approach:

1. High Transaction Costs and Network Congestion:

Users in the blockchain sector struggle with high transaction fees and slow processing times, which result in increased costs and reduced usability. This issue affects both developers and end-users, leading to inefficiencies and limiting the adoption of decentralized applications. Traditional blockchains have failed to address this problem due to scalability and design limitations.

2. Lack of Customizable and Interoperable Solutions:

Another significant challenge is the lack of flexible blockchain platforms that can be tailored to specific business needs. This problem causes fragmentation and prevents enterprises from integrating blockchain technology into their existing systems. Current approaches attempt to solve this through sidechains or layer-2 solutions, but they often fall short due to complexity and limited interoperability.

3. Data Privacy and Identity Management:

The industry also suffers from inadequate solutions for digital identity and data privacy, which creates security risks and compliance challenges for users and organizations. This challenge has persisted despite previous attempts because existing approaches often rely on centralized intermediaries or lack robust cryptographic protections.

The Ontology Gas token addresses these pain points through its dual-token model and advanced technological infrastructure, which enables low-cost transactions, customizable blockchain deployments, and secure digital identity management. By leveraging a high-performance consensus mechanism and decentralized identity protocols, ONG provides a comprehensive and efficient solution that transforms how users and enterprises interact with blockchain technology.

Total Supply and Distribution Structure

The digital token ONG (Ontology Gas) is the utility token for the Ontology blockchain, used primarily for transaction fees and resource management within the Ontology Gas ecosystem.

Total Issuance:

The maximum total supply of ONG coin is 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) tokens .

of ONG coin is . Ontology Gas is generated gradually as users hold ONT (Ontology) tokens, with approximately 16% released in the first year after mainnet launch.

Proportional Distribution:

As of the latest available data, the circulating supply is reported as: 157.7 million ONG tokens (CoinCarp, likely the most accurate for Ontology Gas) Some sources list the circulating supply as 1,000,000,000 ONG , but this appears to be an error or confusion with total supply.

is reported as: The distribution mechanism is as follows: ONG crypto is not pre-mined or pre-allocated; it is released over time to ONT holders as a reward for staking and participating in the network. There is no detailed public breakdown of allocations to founders, team, or investors, as Ontology Gas is distributed algorithmically based on ONT holdings.

is as follows:

Key Points:

Total supply: 1,000,000,000 ONG tokens.

1,000,000,000 ONG tokens. Circulating supply: Approximately 157.7 million Ontology Gas coins as of the latest data.

Approximately 157.7 million Ontology Gas coins as of the latest data. Distribution: Ongoing, proportional to ONT holdings; no fixed allocations to specific parties.

Caveats:

Some sources report conflicting circulating supply numbers; the most authoritative and recent data suggests 157.7 million ONG tokens in circulation.

For the most precise and up-to-date figures, consult the official Ontology Gas website or major data aggregators.

Token Utility and Use Cases

Within the Ontology ecosystem, Ontology Gas serves multiple functions:

Transaction Fees: ONG coin is used to pay for transaction fees and smart contract execution on the Ontology network.

ONG coin is used to pay for transaction fees and smart contract execution on the Ontology network. Resource Management: Ontology Gas token is required for resource allocation and network operations, ensuring the stability and security of the blockchain.

Ontology Gas token is required for resource allocation and network operations, ensuring the stability and security of the blockchain. Incentives: ONG crypto is distributed as a reward to ONT holders who participate in staking and network governance.

Circulation Schedule and Unlock Timeline

Ontology Gas is released gradually as ONT holders claim their rewards, with the emission rate decreasing over time. There is no fixed unlock schedule; instead, the release is algorithmically determined by network activity and ONT staking participation.

Governance and Staking Mechanisms

While ONG itself is primarily a utility token, ONT holders participate in network governance, including voting on protocol upgrades and consensus node selection. Ontology Gas is earned by staking ONT, incentivizing long-term participation and network security.

Ontology Gas (ONG) stands as an innovative solution in the blockchain infrastructure sector, addressing key challenges through its dual-token model and advanced technological features. With its growing ecosystem and robust utility, the ONG token demonstrates significant potential to transform how enterprises and users interact with decentralized networks.