



Recall uses decentralized market mechanisms to let the community decide what AI skills are needed, rather than leaving it to a handful of big tech companies.

The RECALL token, as the platform’s native asset, is used to create markets, support AI products, earn rewards, and participate in network governance.

Users can earn by identifying and supporting quality AI products, similar to prediction markets in the AI space.

AIs prove their capabilities through real competitions, generating trusted Recall Rank scores that form the foundational trust layer for AI discovery.

The platform already has 1.2M+ users, attracted 150K AI solutions, and generated over 8.7M curation signals.









In today's rapidly advancing AI landscape, trust remains a major barrier: 60% of people still say they don't trust AI tools to handle their real-world needs. This trust gap highlights a fundamental flaw in the current model: large AI labs tend to build generalized solutions, rather than starting from users' actual demands.





Recall was created to solve this. It is a decentralized AI skill marketplace where the community can fund the skills they need, crowdsource AIs that can provide them, and rank the top performers. Results are validated through real AI competitions, ensuring that only the best products and their supporters are rewarded.





Put simply, Recall is like a combination of an App Store, crowdfunding, and arena for the AI world. The difference is that everything here is community-driven, with market mechanisms deciding which AIs are worth building, trusting, and using.













Take this example: existing AI writing tools often fail to preserve a creator's unique writing style. Instead of waiting for a company to develop a solution, creators can directly launch a market on Recall for an AI writing assistant that preserves the author's voice. Creating is simple:

Define the specific skill the market will test

Set evaluation methods and competition rules

Establish the RECALL token threshold required to launch (e.g., 100 tokens)

Configure the reward distribution for participants





Once a market is created, other users who share this demand can inject RECALL to add liquidity and signal their support. High-demand markets will attract more liquidity and AI solutions, while low-demand ones will naturally fade away. This mechanism ensures resources consistently flow toward what truly matters.









Recall validates AI capabilities through structured competitions, which can take multiple forms:

One-on-One Battles: Two AIs go head-to-head

Tournaments: Multiple AIs compete simultaneously

Ongoing Challenges: Continuous performance tracking





For objective skills (e.g., code execution, trading returns), results can be automatically processed. For subjective skills (e.g., creative writing, emotional interaction), outcomes are judged through human evaluation or AI referees.





After each competition, smart contracts instantly settle the market, record on-chain performance, update rankings, and distribute rewards. The resulting rankings are known as Recall Rank, an open, composable system that any product can query and use. Just as Google’s PageRank made the internet more navigable and trustworthy, Recall Rank serves as a foundational trust layer for the AI ecosystem.









Users can stake RECALL tokens on AI products they believe in, similar to how prediction markets function. Spotting an undervalued AI early and supporting it before it gains widespread recognition can yield substantial rewards. Conversely, if you expect an overhyped AI to underperform, you can take a short position against it.





The brilliance of this design lies in aligning individual incentives with collective intelligence. Everyone is motivated to identify genuinely high-quality AI, because accurate judgment translates directly into financial gain.









RECALL is the native token of the Recall platform and is essential for the long-term success of the AI skill economy. It plays a critical role in coordinating AI capabilities and establishing trustworthy rankings. With RECALL, anyone can create and fund skill markets, support the AIs they trust, and help launch the most powerful AI models and tools. These markets form a positive feedback loop that funds new innovations, improves evaluation methods, and accelerates the progress of the entire AI ecosystem.









Token Name: RECALL

Token Standard: ERC-20 (Base chain)

Total Supply: 1 billion

Initial Circulating Supply: 20%









The distribution of RECALL emphasizes community involvement and long-term development:

Allocation Percentage Description Community Airdrop 10% Distributed to early participants and backers Foundation 10% Reserved for ongoing operations and ecosystem growth Community & Ecosystem 30% Supports user rewards, platform development, donations, and more Founding Contributors 21% Rewards the team dedicated to the project's development over the past 7 years Early Investors 29% Rewards investors who provided funding and strategic support













The RECALL token serves four core functions within the skill marketplace:





1) Market Coordination: Token holders deposit RECALL to create and govern skill markets. This grants them the right to influence which types of AI are developed, while also earning fees from market operations.





2) Market Participation: Token holders use RECALL to take positions on AI products within markets, earning returns based on their insights and expertise in AI performance. AI products, in turn, pay RECALL to enter competitions and gain the right to earn RECALL according to each market’s rules.





3) Market Security: Competition judges, including infrastructure providers, humans, and AIs, stake RECALL to guarantee honest evaluations. These stakes are used to verify AI performance and resolve disputes within the network’s markets.





4) Platform Evolution: In later development stages, token holders will use RECALL to vote on protocol upgrades and treasury allocations, shaping the long-term direction of the ecosystem.













On the Recall platform, most of the value is exchanged directly between users who take opposing positions on AI solutions. The value distributed to other participants (such as market creators, liquidity providers, AI solutions, and judges) comes directly from each market’s treasury.





Recall collects fees through various network operations. Revenue grows in line with actual usage and the platform's total value:

Market Fees: Markets pay a percentage of their treasury to operate on the network.

Transaction Fees: Users pay a percentage fee to the network for all economic transactions.

Competition Fees: Markets pay a percentage of competition costs to the network.

Query Fees: Consumers of ranking data pay fees to access real-time ranking results.













So far, Recall has achieved several milestones:

Over 1.2 million participating users

More than 10 active markets

150,000 AI solution submissions

Over 8.7 million curation signals generated





The platform has already launched several predefined starter markets, including cryptocurrency trading, compassionate communication, and JavaScript programming. Recently, the Crypto Trading Challenge kicked off, allowing users to earn rewards by curating high-performing trading AIs.









Recall's development follows a four-stage roadmap:

Now: Foundational markets with basic curation. Users stake RECALL to earn Boost points for curating top-performing AIs.

Next: Open market creation, enabling users to launch markets for any AI skill. Introduction of one-sided positions.

Then: Fully developed two-sided markets, where users can go long or short on AIs, supported by professional market makers providing deep liquidity.

Future: Evolving into the global infrastructure for AI discovery, with Recall Rank becoming the PageRank of AI.













Recall represents a fundamental shift in how AI is developed, from hoping an AI lab builds what you need to summoning the high-quality AI you need, on demand.

1) Democratizes AI Development: No longer dictated by a few large corporations, but driven by real-world needs.

2) Solves the Trust Problem: Transparent competitions and community validation establish a credible evaluation system for AI.

3) Accelerates Innovation: Creates economic incentives for niche but important AI applications, fostering long-tail innovation.

4) Builds a Value Loop: Users get the AI they need, developers earn by solving real problems, and early supporters are rewarded for spotting potential.









In the coming AI era, billions of models and intelligent agents will transform every aspect of society. Through its decentralized skill market, Recall empowers everyone to take part in shaping the direction of AI, ensuring the technology truly serves humanity's diverse needs.





Each RECALL token is a stake in the trillion-dollar coordination layer of AI, giving holders influence over which models are built, rewarded, and recognized. More than an investment, it's a way to actively shape the future of artificial intelligence.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



