What is Redbrick (BRIC)? An AI-Driven Web3 Game Creation Engine

Amid the rapid development of Web3, content creation is undergoing an unprecedented paradigm shift. Redbrick stands out as an innovative project in this wave, aiming to reshape the production and consumption of 3D games and metaverse content through AI technology, visual programming, and on-chain economic models.





With its proprietary OOBC engine, powerful AI-assisted tools, a global user network, and a robust token economy, Redbrick lowers the technical barriers to content creation while establishing a “Create-Play-Earn” ecosystem. This offers developers, creators, and users new ways to capture value.









Redbrick is an AI-powered, cloud-based Web3 platform that makes creating 3D games, virtual worlds, and metaverse content easier. Using its Object-Oriented Block Coding (OOBC) visual programming system along with text-to-code technology, users can create interactive features and 3D environments simply by using natural language, with no coding experience required.





Redbrick provides a complete toolchain from creation to monetization, applicable in education, marketing, social interaction, and Web3 gaming. Through its C2E (Create-to-Earn) mechanism, creators can earn BRIC tokens by renting or owning virtual land and publishing content, fostering content incentives and ecosystem co-development.









Redbrick’s technical architecture balances usability, scalability, and creator-friendliness. Powered by AI-driven toolchains and a multi-chain compatible framework, it offers unprecedented freedom and efficiency for content creation.









Accelerates generation of scenes, models, and animations using AI, with live code assistance.

Supports visual 3D scene editing across multiple devices (PC, tablet, mobile).









Fully web-based platform with no installation required; supports multi-chain and third-party metaverse interactions.

Provides an open metaverse SDK and cross-platform content scheduling to build a true cross-chain collaboration platform.









Built-in extensive asset library (meshes, GUIs, sound effects, advertising components, etc.) for fast scene building.

Offers a Play Store and Unity plugin support, compatible with integration of external game assets.









Redbrick continues to iterate technically while making significant progress in community growth and ecosystem development, laying a solid foundation for the long-term success of its Web3 content platform. Currently, Redbrick has achieved important milestones in creation tools, NFT issuance, and community engagement:





Genesis Land Issuance: The The Genesis Land NFT presale is complete (3,500 total, 500 sold), and token rewards and benefits for Land holders have been launched. The first presale successfully distributed 1,000 BRIC tokens via airdrop to holders and introduced staking rewards and IEO priority access.

Ongoing Creator Income and Incentives: Genesis Land NFT holders receive BRIC airdrops and can earn additional rewards by staking their Land. They also gain access to exclusive online/offline community events and priority participation in future projects.









BRIC is the native token of the Redbrick platform ecosystem, used for incentives, trading, governance, and Land benefits:





Land Airdrop: Each Genesis Land NFT presale grants 1,000 BRIC; Land holders can earn more rewards through Earn-to-Stake programs.

Content Sales: Users trade game assets such as skins and power-ups on the Market using BRIC.

Advertising Model: Advertisers use BRIC to place ads, and users earn revenue shares through content consumption and engagement.

IEO Priority: Land holders receive priority access to BRIC Launchpad and IEO, enjoying early on-chain benefits.

Token Burn Mechanism: The platform plans to use part of its transaction revenue for buybacks and token burns to stabilize BRIC’s value.









Redbrick has a clear development roadmap focused on building its content ecosystem, upgrading the technology platform, and expanding globally to achieve sustainable growth.









Develop a Play Store with Unity plugin compatibility, integrating both Web2 and Web3 content.

Implement Telegram support to extend coverage into Web2 scenarios.

Enhance creator support by providing tools, APIs, and fostering innovation within the ecosystem.









Expand the open metaverse SDK to improve cross-chain interaction and collaboration.

Continue to grow the advertising system and marketplace to complete the Create-to-Earn (C2E) cycle.









Deepen Web2 education services, targeting markets such as Southeast Asia and Japan.

Collaborate with governments and major institutions to broaden platform influence.