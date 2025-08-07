What is REX? An Introduction to Digital Assets

REX is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the REVOX.AI decentralized platform, which is focused on building a shared AI interface for Web3 through permissionless machine learning infrastructure. Launched to address the growing need for scalable, decentralized AI solutions, REX enables users and developers to construct and innovate decentralized AI applications using modular agents. With its robust technological foundation, REX allows users to access and interact with AI-driven products and services while ensuring security, speed, and cost-efficiency within the Web3 ecosystem.
REX was founded by the team behind REVOX.AI, a group of experienced professionals with backgrounds in artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and decentralized application development. The founding team's vision is to democratize access to advanced AI tools by leveraging blockchain for transparency and permissionless innovation. Since its inception, REVOX.AI has achieved several significant milestones, including:
The REX ecosystem consists of several interconnected products designed to provide a comprehensive solution for developers, users, and organizations seeking decentralized AI capabilities:
Together, these products create a comprehensive environment where REX serves as the utility token powering all interactions, fostering a self-sustaining and rapidly growing REX ecosystem.
The decentralized AI sector faces several critical challenges that REX aims to address:
By leveraging blockchain and permissionless machine learning, REX provides a secure, efficient, and transparent solution that transforms how users and developers interact with decentralized AI.
The total issuance (maximum supply) of the digital token REX is 3,000,000,000 (3 billion) tokens, with a current circulating supply of 1,951,539,276 (approximately 1.95 billion) tokens as of August 6, 2025. This means about 65% of the total REX supply is currently in circulation. Proportional distribution details (such as allocations to team, investors, ecosystem, or reserves) are not specified in the available search results. The only specific distribution event mentioned is an airdrop of 3,860 REX tokens to certain users, but this is a very small fraction of the total supply and does not provide insight into the overall allocation structure.
For a full breakdown of proportional distribution (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, reserves), you would need to consult the official REX white paper or tokenomics documentation, which is not included in the provided search results.
Within the REVOX.AI ecosystem, REX serves multiple functions:
The current circulating supply is approximately 65% of the total REX supply, but the detailed unlock schedule and vesting periods are not specified in the available sources.
REX implements a DAO-based governance model through the ReadON DAO APP, allowing REX token holders to propose and vote on ecosystem changes. Staking mechanisms are implied but not described in detail in the available data.
REX stands as an innovative solution in the decentralized AI sector, addressing key challenges through its permissionless machine learning infrastructure and modular agent architecture. With a rapidly growing user base and a suite of interconnected products, REX demonstrates significant potential to transform how developers and users interact with AI in the Web3 era.
