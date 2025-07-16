What is SOGNI? Unleashing a Decentralized Super Network for Creative AI

Amid the growing convergence of AI and blockchain, SOGNI is redefining creative production and value distribution in a revolutionary way. It’s more than just a set of tools—SOGNI is a community-driven DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) designed to dismantle the centralized content generation structures of Web2 using creative AI.









As AI technology advances rapidly, AI-generated imagery has become a central force in the creative industries. However, most current creative AI platforms are dominated by centralized tech giants, raising concerns about content censorship, data surveillance, and opaque (black-box) algorithms. Artists often struggle to retain creative ownership or earn fair economic returns. Meanwhile, running AI models typically requires complex setups or costly hardware, creating significant barriers for independent developers and creators.





SOGNI emerged to address these issues. As the world’s first DePIN purpose-built for creative AI, SOGNI leverages blockchain to reshape the way computational power is allocated. It aims to build an open, efficient, and privacy-first AI creation ecosystem. Its vision is to democratize access to high-performance compute resources, enabling creators anywhere in the world to generate high-quality AI content at low cost and with zero entry barriers—bringing AI-driven art from the hands of a few to the global creative community.













Built on Base, an Ethereum Layer-2 chain, the Sogni Supernet Protocol enables automated matching and settlement of compute power transactions through smart contracts. The entry barrier for nodes is low—any personal computer can participate in the network by simply installing a lightweight client to contribute computational resources.









Creators: Earn token rewards by uploading works or fine-tuning models. High-quality content may be selected for the “SOGNI Showcase Library”, receiving additional exposure and traffic incentives.

Developers: Can build custom tools using the Sogni SDK and generate revenue through a revenue-sharing model within the application marketplace.

Node Operators: Share GPU resources to earn tSOGNI (testnet tokens), which will be redeemable 1:1 for SOGNI upon mainnet launch.









Product Name Access Channels Core Features Sogni Studio Pro Professional Workstation (macOS/Windows) Supports advanced tuning with ControlNet and LoRA

Sogni Pocket Mobile (iOS/Android) Generate images via voice commands with AR preview support Sogni Web Browser-Based Access Use core features with zero installation, integrated with social sharing Sticker Bot Telegram Bot One-click creation of personalized chat stickers













All prompts and image generation records are kept entirely off-server, preventing misuse for model training and safeguarding user privacy. SOGNI emphasizes that “creativity is private property”, ensuring each user retains full control over their generated content.









By leveraging a dual-layer network combining GPUs and community-contributed devices, SOGNI can generate images of comparable quality at 50% lower cost than Midjourney. Operators of RTX 4090 machines can earn an average of $300–$350 per month, making participation highly attractive.









Holders of SOGNI tokens participate in ecosystem governance through a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). This includes voting on priorities for new model integration, adjusting reward ratios for compute contributions, and approving community grant proposals. For example, in April 2025, the DAO passed its first proposal, to allocate 5% of transaction fees to support independent artists.









SOGNI utilizes a dual-token system consisting of Spark Points and the SOGNI Token.





Spark Points are fixed-price, non-transferable points used exclusively to pay for generation services. SOGNI Token is an ERC-20 cryptocurrency, circulating on both Base and Etherlink chains. It serves as the gateway and participation tool for the ecosystem, offering multiple utilities.









Token Symbol: SOGNI

Total Supply: 10 billion tokens









At launch, SOGNI tokens will be distributed across strategic categories to support creators, promote decentralized ownership, and ensure long-term sustainability:





Sogni Reserve: 28.7%

GPU Node Rewards: 20.0%

Team & Advisors: 20.0%

Creator & Developer Fund: 10.0%

Liquidity Reserve: 8.0%

Pre-seed Round: 8.0%

Seed Round: 3.3%

Public Sale: 1.0%

Angel Round: 1.0%













Holding SOGNI tokens unlocks a wide range of ecosystem benefits, including:





Creators: Enjoy rendering discounts, minting tools, featured showcase privileges, and leaderboard boosts

Compute Providers (Workers): Boost earnings and task priority by staking

Model Developers: Increase model visibility and income by staking SOGNI

Token Holders: Participate in governance proposals and arbitration decisions

Long-term Stakers: Receive priority in queues, bonus Spark rewards, and eligibility for NFT airdrops

Liquidity Providers: Stake LP tokens to help stabilize the ecosystem and earn rewards









With its decentralized, privacy-first, and incentive-balanced design, SOGNI introduces a new paradigm of freedom, fairness, and efficiency in the world of creative AI. It not only provides accessible, user-friendly tools for artists but also offers incentives and participation opportunities for compute contributors, model developers, and everyday users alike. As the Mainnet launches, liquidity activates, and the ecosystem expands, SOGNI is building a new, highly decentralized creative economy where anyone can take part. With time, SOGNI aims to become a fusion of Render, Midjourney, and GitHub—empowering creators around the globe.





As a leading global digital asset exchange, MEXC is the first to list SOGNI, offering a seamless trading experience and highly competitive fees . You can quickly start trading SOGNI by following these steps:





Spot trading 2) Search for “SOGNI” in the search bar and select

3) Choose your order type, enter the amount and price parameters, and complete the transaction









You can also participate by visiting the MEXC Airdrop+ event page to join the SOGNI airdrop event to share 100,000 USDT!





Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



