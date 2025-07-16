What is Tari? Building a Privacy-First Paradigm for Asset Management

Tari is an open-source blockchain protocol focused on digital asset management and privacy protection. It aims to provide users with a secure, efficient, and scalable platform for issuing and trading digital assets. Through its unique dual-layer architecture and dual-token mechanism, Tari achieves foundational security while offering upper-layer flexibility to meet the diverse needs of digital asset applications.









With the rapid development of blockchain technology, the variety and volume of digital assets have grown dramatically. However, existing blockchain platforms still face numerous challenges in terms of privacy protection, scalability, and user experience. Tari was created to address these issues, aiming to build a blockchain protocol focused on digital asset management and privacy protection, providing users with a secure, efficient, and scalable platform for issuing and trading digital assets.





Tari's vision is to create a decentralized platform that supports the issuance, management, and trading of digital assets: combining privacy, scalability, and user-friendliness to meet the diverse needs of digital asset applications.













Tari adopts a dual-layer architecture:





Minotari (XTM): The base layer is a Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain that provides network security and privacy protection.

Ootle Network (XTR): Built on top of Minotari, this layer focuses on the issuance and management of digital assets, supporting complex asset logic and smart contract functionality.





This architecture allows Tari to ensure strong security at the base layer while offering flexibility at the application layer to support a wide range of digital asset use cases.









Tari is built on the Mimblewimble protocol, ensuring all transactions are confidential by default—hiding transaction amounts and participant addresses to protect user privacy. Additionally, Tari leverages a Distributed Hash Table (DHT) and the Tor network for communication, further enhancing anonymity and resistance to censorship.









Tari is committed to delivering a user-friendly experience. It offers the Tari Universe app, allowing users to easily mine, manage assets, and access various features. Tari also provides the Aurora mobile wallet, available on both Android and iOS, making it convenient for users to manage digital assets anytime, anywhere.













Tari adopts a dual-token model consisting of Minotari (XTM) and Tari Token (XTR), each serving distinct purposes:





Minotari (XTM): The native token of the base-layer blockchain, used for securing the network and driving incentive mechanisms.

Tari Token (XTR): Minted by burning XTM at a 1:1 ratio, XTR powers digital asset operations on the Tari Digital Asset Network (DAN), such as issuing NFTs, event tickets, and in-game items.





This design ensures strong base-layer security while offering flexibility at the application layer. The burn mechanism also helps control token supply and mitigate inflation.









XTM has a fixed maximum supply of 21 billion tokens and follows an exponentially decaying issuance schedule. Approximately 27.8 years after launch, the annual issuance stabilizes at 1% of the total supply as a tail emission to continuously reward miners and secure the network. At launch, 30% of XTM tokens were pre-mined and allocated as follows: 5% for community incentives, 9% for infrastructure funding, 4% for contributor rewards, and 12% for early participants. These allocations are subject to lockups and vesting schedules to ensure long-term commitment.









XTR is tightly linked to XTM. To perform operations on Layer 2, users must burn XTM 1:1 to mint XTR. Within the Ootle Network, transaction fees are partially burned and partially distributed to validators. Tari uses a "Turbine Model" and "Throttle" algorithm to dynamically regulate the burn rate, maintaining a soft peg between XTM and XTR.









Tari's tokenomics are designed with a focus on sustainability. The issuance rate of XTM is controlled through an exponential decay function, effectively preventing over-issuance and inflation. At the same time, the tail emission mechanism ensures that miners continue to receive fair rewards over the long term, incentivizing sustained network participation. Additionally, the Turbine Model supports the system by converting XTM into XTR through token burns and dynamically adjusting the XTR burn rate. This maintains value balance between the two tokens and underpins the long-term stability of the entire ecosystem.





With its unique project background, powerful core features, and well-designed tokenomics, the Tari project introduces new opportunities and challenges to the blockchain space. By lowering the barrier to mining, offering rich educational resources, and applying an innovative economic model, Tari has drawn widespread attention and participation. As digital assets continue to evolve, Tari is poised to play a key role in the future digital economy as the essential infrastructure for asset management.





