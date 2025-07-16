What is Trusta.AI? The AI-Driven Force Reshaping the Web3 Trust Ecosystem

In the Web3 revolution driven by blockchain technology, identity verification and trust mechanisms have become major bottlenecks limiting ecosystem development. Traditional centralized identity systems face risks of data breaches, while on-chain behavioral data is fragmented and lacks standardized protocols—giving rise to issues such as "airdrop farming" and "Sybil attacks."





Against this backdrop, Trusta.AI (formerly Trusta Labs) emerged. Co-founded by leading AI labs and security teams from top global fintech companies, Trusta.AI leverages AI + blockchain as its core technology to build a decentralized identity network, aiming to redefine the trust standard in the Web3 era.









Trusta.AI was founded by a team with deep expertise, whose core members hail from top global fintech companies with over a decade of R&D experience in AI algorithms, blockchain security, and distributed systems. The project first gained recognition by winning the Gitcoin Open Data Hackathon and later raised over $3 million in seed funding, with backing from major blockchain foundations such as Solana and Arbitrum . In March 2025, Trusta.AI announced a major brand upgrade, signaling its transformation from an identity verification tool to a fully AI-powered identity infrastructure provider.









Trusta.AI's technical architecture is built with modularity and scalability at its core. By combining blockchain technology, AI, and machine learning, it aims to deliver efficient identity verification and robust security.









Trusta.AI supports multi-chain identity verification and accommodates diverse entities including humans, AI agents, and bots. It is compatible with various forms of authentication such as documents, biometrics, and AI algorithms, greatly expanding the scope of identity verification. To date, Trusta.AI has issued over 2.5 million on-chain verifications across major networks like Linea, BNB Chain, and TON.









Trusta.AI pioneered a five-dimensional on-chain value assessment model called MEDIA, which evaluates users across five metrics: Capital, Engagement, Diversity, IdentityRights, and Loyalty. Scores range from 0 to 100. This framework enables precise evaluation of on-chain behavior and has been adopted by leading chains like Celestia for airdrop user screening and analysis.









In the AI era, Trusta.AI introduced the first identity framework for AI agents. The project aims to issue verifiable identities for 1 million AI agents by the end of 2025, addressing the challenges of "AI intent interaction" and "AI credit assessment." The framework enables AI agents to participate in fair launches, airdrops, lending, and more—driving the evolution of a "code-as-trust" AI economy.













TrustScan provides Sybil risk scores, identity value assessments, and credit scores for on-chain users. It serves Web3 projects, institutional investors, and individual users. Powered by AI and machine learning, TrustScan analyzes raw blockchain data to produce deep reputation and risk insights. It is integrated with Gitcoin Passport and supports decentralized identity (DID) evaluation.









TrustGo is a user-facing product offering MEDIA-based analysis tools to assess wallet addresses across five key dimensions. It emphasizes in-depth analysis of on-chain data to improve decision-making and trading safety. Currently, it supports seven chains: zkSync, Starknet, Linea, Base, Scroll, Manta, and Mantle.









This product provides a modular and scalable framework for issuing, storing, and verifying digital certificates across multiple chains. It uses cross-chain communication protocols (e.g., LayerZero or Axelar) to ensure interoperability between different blockchain networks.









Trusta.AI Attestation verifies identity and reputation through mechanisms such as Proof of Humanity and Proof of AI Agent. With over 2.5 million fully on-chain attestations issued, the service uses smart contracts to store and validate credential data, ensuring immutability and transparency.













The TA token is the core element powering the Trusta.AI ecosystem, with a maximum total supply capped at 1 billion tokens. Within the identity network, TA plays an indispensable role and serves the following key functions:





1) Contributors who wish to provide services within the Trusta.AI ecosystem must stake a certain amount of TA. Different roles require different staking thresholds to qualify for corresponding services.





2) TA acts as the payment method within the Trusta ecosystem, enabling value exchange between various participants.





3) Token holders can participate in the governance of the Trusta.AI ecosystem. They can vote on the future direction of Trusta.AI and key strategic initiatives, achieving true community autonomy and aligning development with the interests of all participants.





4) With the upcoming launch of the Trusta.AI mainnet, TA will serve as the gas token, playing a critical role in operations. It will be used to pay for transaction and service fees, ensuring stable and efficient mainnet performance.









Q1 2025: Full AI Integration: Integration with Virtual & AI16Z’s Eliza OS and release of the first AI-verifiable identity credential.

Q2–Q3 2025: AI + Crypto Identity Services: Launch of AI agent services and development of an AI-driven credit scoring system.

Q4 2025: AI + Decentralized Identity Network: Launch of the Trusta.AI mainnet identity network and implementation of the token economy.





As blockchain and artificial intelligence become increasingly intertwined, the future of the digital and AI economies looks promising. Trusta.AI’s technologies and services in identity verification and credit assessment are poised for broad adoption across various digital economy use cases. Its AI agent identity framework is expected to play a pivotal role in the AI-driven economy and could become a foundational infrastructure for its continued growth.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



