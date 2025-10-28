he complete history behind this early cryptocurrency network. If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several key players. This article gives you a clear timeline of the XRP Ledger's creation, from its earliest concept in 2011 to its official launch in June 2012 . You'll learn who built it, why they created it, and how it evolved into one of the oldest continuously operating blockchain platforms. By the end, you'll understand tcomplete history behind this early cryptocurrency network.





Key Takeaways

The XRP Ledger officially launched in June 2012, making it one of the earliest cryptocurrencies after Bitcoin.

Three developers—David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb, and Arthur Britto—created XRP Ledger to solve Bitcoin's energy and speed problems.

All 100 billion XRP tokens were created at launch through pre-mining, with 80 billion gifted to the company.

Ripple company (originally NewCoin/OpenCoin) was founded in September 2012, three months after the ledger went live.

The XRP Ledger has operated continuously for over 13 years, approaching 100 million validated ledgers.

The XRPL Foundation launched in 2020 with $6.5 million in initial funding to support decentralized development.





The XRP Ledger officially launched in June 2012. Three developers—David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb, and Arthur Britto—completed the code development and brought the ledger live during this month. At launch, the network created a fixed supply of 100 billion XRP tokens . This date marks when the XRP Ledger first created its foundation as a working blockchain, making it one of the earliest cryptocurrencies after Bitcoin.





In 2011, David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb, and Arthur Britto started working on what would become the XRP Ledger. These three engineers were fascinated by Bitcoin but recognized its fundamental limitations. They observed the energy waste from mining and slow transaction speeds. Their goal was ambitious: create a digital asset more sustainable and specifically built for payments.









McCaleb posted his vision on BitcoinTalk.org in May 2011 with a thread titled " Bitcoin without mining. " This forum post outlined how they could build a distributed ledger that improved upon Bitcoin's fundamental limitations. The team believed mining was resource-hungry and would eventually undermine Bitcoin's usefulness. They wanted a system that could validate transactions without requiring massive computational power and electricity consumption.









By June 2012, Schwartz, McCaleb, and Britto finished their code development. The XRP Ledger went live with all 100 billion XRP tokens created at inception through a process called pre-mining. Unlike Bitcoin, where new coins are mined over time, the entire XRP supply existed from day one. This launch showed that blockchain networks didn't need energy-intensive mining to function securely and efficiently. to function securely and efficiently.





Shortly after the XRP Ledger launched in June 2012, the three founders joined forces with Chris Larsen in September 2012. They established a company initially called NewCoin, which quickly renamed to OpenCoin. The XRPL founders gifted 80 billion XRP —representing 80% of the total supply—to this new company. OpenCoin later became Ripple Labs in 2013 and eventually shortened to just Ripple. This company aimed to build use cases for XRP and develop the technology for real-world financial applications.





On September 26, 2013, OpenCoin officially rebranded to Ripple Labs, establishing its identity as a technology company focused on global payments. The network continued evolving with the 2020 launch of the XRPL Foundation , an independent nonprofit that received over $6.5 million in initial funding . This foundation accelerated development and adoption of the decentralized XRP Ledger. More recently, the network approached a historic milestone of 100 million ledgers in 2025, demonstrating over 13 years of continuous operation without downtime.





Understanding when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created helps you appreciate its staying power in the volatile cryptocurrency market. June 2012 makes XRP one of the oldest cryptocurrencies still actively used today. This longevity means it has operated through multiple market cycles. For investors and users, XRP's 13-year history shows its longevity in the cryptocurrency space. The early creation date also positions XRP as a pioneer in solving Bitcoin's scalability and energy problems.









Many people confuse when different components of the XRP ecosystem came into existence. The XRP Ledger launched in June 2012, but Ripple company formed in September 2012. Some mistakenly believe Ripple created XRP, when actually the three developers created the ledger first, then gifted most XRP to the company. Another common error is mixing up the various company name changes—NewCoin became OpenCoin, which became Ripple Labs, then just Ripple. The ledger itself maintained consistent operation throughout all these corporate rebrandings.









1. When was XRP created?

The XRP Ledger officially launched in June 2012 with all 100 billion XRP tokens created at inception.





2. Who created the XRP Ledger?

David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb, and Arthur Britto developed and launched the XRP Ledger in 2012.





3. When did Ripple company start?

Ripple (originally NewCoin/OpenCoin) was founded in September 2012, three months after the XRP Ledger went live.





4. Is XRP older than Ethereum?

Yes, the XRP Ledger launched in June 2012, while Ethereum didn't launch until July 2015.





5. How old is the XRP Ledger in 2025?

As of 2025, the XRP Ledger is 13 years old and approaching 100 million validated ledgers.





6. Can I buy XRP on cryptocurrency exchanges?

Yes, XRP is available on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MEXC , where you can trade it against various currencies.





