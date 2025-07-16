Why Did the Meme Token PAIN Go Viral? 80% Refund, Celebrity Endorsements, and an Internet-Driven Meme Frenzy







Memecoins have become a unique phenomenon within the cryptocurrency market, blending internet culture with financial technology to attract widespread attention. Recently, PAIN, a meme project inspired by the internet meme character "Hide the Pain Harold," has captured widespread interest in the market. This article dives into the origins, pre-sale performance, challenges, and future potential of PAIN.









PAIN's creation owes much to Hungarian engineer, András István Arató, whose meme journey began around 2010 when he participated in an amateur photo session. These images were purchased by a stock photo site and used commercially. Over time, one particular image of Arató, in which he displays a smiling expression with a hint of bitterness, gained global fame. This image then became the iconic face for the "Hide the Pain Harold" meme, widely recognized as a symbol of forced smiles and concealed frustrations. In 2025, Arató teamed up with the Memeland team to launch PAIN, transforming the viral meme into a cryptocurrency project.















The PAIN token's success can't be separated from the driving force of celebrity influence. In addition to the active promotion by András István Arató himself, the project also garnered attention from other well-known figures. For example, in October 2024, Arató took a photo with Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) during Binance Blockchain Week. This photo went viral on social media, drawing more attention to PAIN.





Moreover, support from Memeland significantly amplified PAIN's influence. Memeland frequently promoted PAIN through its official channels, broadening the token's reach. Additionally, 9GAG founder Ray Chan indirectly supported PAIN through Memeland. In various events, he highlighted the synergy between meme culture and blockchain technology, using humor to back the project.













PAIN's pre-sale captured the attention of numerous investors, becoming a standout milestone in the crypto market. Within just 48 hours, the project raised approximately 185,976 SOL (roughly $38 million), far surpassing other popular memecoins like SLERF (around $10 million) and BOME (around $1.8 million), raising 3.8 times and 21 times their respective totals. This performance set a new record in the memecoin market, highlighting the appeal of meme culture and the market's enthusiasm for PAIN.





In an effort to strengthen trust within the community, the PAIN team announced a large-scale refund plan. Despite raising substantial capital, the team decided to return 80% of the raised amount to participants, retaining only 20% for important project needs such as liquidity provision, platform launches, and potential listing fees. This move has been viewed as a sign of the project's commitment to the community, demonstrating a highly transparent approach. Unlike many meme projects that "raise and run," PAIN's community-centric strategy significantly enhanced its credibility and reputation.









The emergence of PAIN signifies a deeper integration of meme culture with cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. With the global influence of "Hide the Pain Harold," PAIN has secured a solid position in the memecoin market. Its transparent approach, most notably vis-a-vis the return of 80% of the funds raised, demonstrates a responsible attitude toward the community, establishing a strong reputation in a market often fraught with scams and speculation.



