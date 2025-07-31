MEXC Exchange
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions
PANews reported on August 1st that Puffer Finance officially announced the upgrade of Puffer UniFi AVS, secured by over $13 billion in re-staked ETH. Built on EigenCloud, Puffer UniFi AVS
PANews
2025/08/01 00:16
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa reported that the "ancient whale, who had been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3,963 BTC," has sold another 180 BTC.
PANews
2025/08/01 00:15
TRON becomes primary settlement layer for Tether’s USDT, data show
TRON has pulled ahead of Ethereum in stablecoin activity, processing nearly seven times more daily Tether transactions and surpassing $80 billion in supply by mid-2025. The growth appears to be fueled by gasless transactions and low fees, though concerns persist.…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 00:00
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
LTO is currently testing a critical support zone at the range low, where a successful reclaim could trigger a strong volatility expansion. As a low market cap coin, price movement tends to be explosive within this established range. Over the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:48
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Decrypt, data from the crypto market analysis platform Santiment shows that whale addresses holding between 100,000 and 10,000 Bitcoins have accumulated 0.9%
PANews
2025/07/31 23:38
A trader opened a long position of 238,900 SOL an hour ago
According to PANews on July 31st, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a savvy trader (0x89Da), who has made over $2.9 million in profits, opened a long position worth 238,909 SOL (approximately
PANews
2025/07/31 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on July 31st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $385 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $85.1535 million
PANews
2025/07/31 23:30
White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates
The White House’s crypto report did not provide updates to the March 6 executive order establishing a Bitcoin reserve.
PANews
2025/07/31 23:20
Bitwise, VanEck, and other institutions call on the US SEC to approve the inclusion of liquidity staking tokens in ETPs
PANews reported on July 31st that according to SolanaFloor, Jito Labs, Bitwise, Multicoin Capital, VanEck, and the Solana Policy Institute have submitted an open letter to the U.S. Securities and
PANews
2025/07/31 23:17
Grayscale takes aim at the $80t IP market with Story Protocol trust
Grayscale is expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with a trust focused on the native token of Story Protocol, which embeds licensing, royalties, and attribution directly into on-chain assets powering AI and creative industries. On July 31, crypto asset manager Grayscale…
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:14
