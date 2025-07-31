2025-08-01 Friday

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions

PANews reported on August 1st that Puffer Finance officially announced the upgrade of Puffer UniFi AVS, secured by over $13 billion in re-staked ETH. Built on EigenCloud, Puffer UniFi AVS
PANews2025/08/01 00:16
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa reported that the "ancient whale, who had been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3,963 BTC," has sold another 180 BTC.
PANews2025/08/01 00:15
TRON becomes primary settlement layer for Tether’s USDT, data show

TRON has pulled ahead of Ethereum in stablecoin activity, processing nearly seven times more daily Tether transactions and surpassing $80 billion in supply by mid-2025. The growth appears to be fueled by gasless transactions and low fees, though concerns persist.…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 00:00
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone

LTO is currently testing a critical support zone at the range low, where a successful reclaim could trigger a strong volatility expansion. As a low market cap coin, price movement tends to be explosive within this established range. Over the…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:48
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Decrypt, data from the crypto market analysis platform Santiment shows that whale addresses holding between 100,000 and 10,000 Bitcoins have accumulated 0.9%
PANews2025/07/31 23:38
A trader opened a long position of 238,900 SOL an hour ago

According to PANews on July 31st, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a savvy trader (0x89Da), who has made over $2.9 million in profits, opened a long position worth 238,909 SOL (approximately
PANews2025/07/31 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 31st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $385 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $85.1535 million
PANews2025/07/31 23:30
White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates

The White House’s crypto report did not provide updates to the March 6 executive order establishing a Bitcoin reserve.
PANews2025/07/31 23:20
Bitwise, VanEck, and other institutions call on the US SEC to approve the inclusion of liquidity staking tokens in ETPs

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SolanaFloor, Jito Labs, Bitwise, Multicoin Capital, VanEck, and the Solana Policy Institute have submitted an open letter to the U.S. Securities and
PANews2025/07/31 23:17
Grayscale takes aim at the $80t IP market with Story Protocol trust

Grayscale is expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with a trust focused on the native token of Story Protocol, which embeds licensing, royalties, and attribution directly into on-chain assets powering AI and creative industries. On July 31, crypto asset manager Grayscale…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:14

