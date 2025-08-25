0.12777 BTC: EarnMining Launches Daily Passive Income Bitcoin Contract

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 20:20
Chicago, Illinois, August 25, 2025 — Bitcoin’s market capitalization plummeted from $2.47 trillion to $2.34 trillion, with its price fluctuating from an all-time high of $124,420 to $117,760. Meanwhile, expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut faded as concerns about stagflation intensified.

Whether you are just entering the world of Bitcoin for the first time or you are an experienced investor looking for a passive income stream, EarnMining provides an efficient, effective, transparent, and very profitable method of earning.

Instant Rewards Registration Process

Create Your Free Account – https://earnmining.com

Daily Sign-In Rewards – Log in every day to claim $0.60. This feature rewards consistency and allows your BTC balance to grow without investment.

Referral Bonus – Invite friends to join Earn Mining and receive a 3% commission, which can increase to 4.5% for active referrals.

Diverse BTC Contracts to Match Every Budget

∙  [Free Contract] .– Principal: $15 | Duration: 1 day | Projected Return: $15.60

∙  [Trial Contract] – Principal: $100 | Duration: 2 days | Projected Return: $110

∙  [BTC Contract] – Principal: $1,000 | Duration: 10 days | Projected Return: $1,130

∙  [BTC Contract] .–Principal: $10,000 | Duration: 25 days | Projected Return: $14,000

∙  [BTC Contract] – Principal: $30,000 | Duration: 35 days | Projected Return: $47,850

∙  [BTC Contract] – Principal: $300,000 | Duration: 50 days | Projected Return: $675,000

Supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple cryptocurrencies—including XRP, ETH, BTC, USDT, SOL, DOGE, and LTC

The Advantages of Starting Today

The sooner you start, the sooner you have the opportunity to benefit from compound growth. Even beginning with a free contract allows you to become familiar with the platform, earn your first profits and potential investment strategy. Over time, you can reinvest your profits from smaller contracts to larger contracts, and you can have an exponential growth of BTC income.

Because of the long-term growth potential for Bitcoin, beginning now gives you the opportunity to benefit from mining profits and potentially the increase of BTC value.

Official Website: https://earnmining.com

Email: [email protected]

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/0-12777-btc-earnmining-launches-daily-passive-income-bitcoin-contract/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
