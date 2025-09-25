0G Labs appoints former Avalanche CEO as Chief Growth Officer

Key Takeaways
Aytunc Yildizli, former CEO of Avalanche Foundation, has joined 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer today, marking a strategic move for the blockchain project positioning itself as an execution layer for decentralized AI.
Yildizli transitions from leading the non-profit organization that supports the Avalanche blockchain to spearheading growth initiatives in the web3 AI sector at 0G.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/0g-labs-appoints-former-avalanche-ceo-chief-growth-officer/