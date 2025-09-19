0G Labs Taps Pyth Network to Power AI L1 Mainnet with 2,000 Price Feeds

0G Labs, a modular L1 blockchain ecosystem has collaborated with Pyth Network, an oracle solutions provider. The partnership takes into account the provision of more than 2,000 price feeds on the AI layer 1 mainnet of 0G Labs from its 1st day. As the platform mentioned in its official announcement on X, the development is a milestone to strengthen AI-led financial apps with precise market data in real time. Hence, this move is anticipated to drive innovation across diverse sectors while boosting reliability and transparency in data-focused blockchain networks.

Pyth Network Backs 0G Lab by Offering 2,000 Price Feeds

With this collaboration, Pyth Network will deliver over 2K institutional-scale price feeds to the mainnet of 0G Labs from day one. The respective feeds will reportedly cover a broad span of assets, taking into account cryptocurrencies, commodities, foreign exchange (FX), and equities. This ensures that enterprises and developers operating within the 0G network can reach reliable and real-time data. Hence, the collaboration establishes the foundation for the development of cutting-edge AI-driven financial applications.

Combining AI Infrastructure with Robust Data Integrity

According to Pyth Network, the collaboration will merge the decentralized AI SO of 0G Labs with its dependable data solutions. This will bolster the advancement of intuitive financial tools as well as predictive models to benefit dApps, enterprises, and traders. Ultimately, the remarkable synergy of the next-gen AI infrastructure with data integrity leads toward innovation, wider adoption, and efficiency.